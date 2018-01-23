A Bunch of Students Got In Trouble For Dancing In Their Underwear And Now It's A Huge Meme

Last week, this video of student pilots at the Ulyanovsk Institute of Civil Aviation started appearing across Russian social media.
When the video was published up by the Russian social network VK on Jan. 16 it quickly gained a huge amount of attention, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.
Advertisement
After the university head compared the students to activist group Pussy Riot, things started to spiral out of control.
People began to call for others to support the cadets by doing their own versions of the video.
Which eventually turned into a "Satisfaction Challenge" hashtag.
As controversy around the video gathered steam, so did the number of videos in support of it. Like this one, by agricultural college students:
Or this one by students at the Ministry of Emergency Situations...
Advertisement
Or this one by nursing students...
Or this one by construction students...
Electrical students, equestrians...
There was even one with student actors — all in various costumes.
Moms and schoolchildren are joining in on the craze. It's a thing.
By Jan. 22, the cadets' video had been viewed more than 800,000 times on YouTube.
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Victor Stepanov at victor.stepanov@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.