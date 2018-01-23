A Bunch of Students Got In Trouble For Dancing In Their Underwear And Now It's A Huge Meme

Unable to ignore the video, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency condemned the cadets' actions, telling Interfax it was "outrageous".

"To all who involved in this amoral episode the toughest possible measure will be taken. Up to dismissal and expulsion from the university," a spokesperson for the agency warned.

The head of the university, Sergei Krasnov, called the video "sad" and, according to Russian media, said "forgiveness is impossible."

"I would even compare it with Pussy Riot, who sneered at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, and UIGA is a temple of sciences," he said.