People Are Gushing Over This Boyfriend's Poster Of His Girlfriend

"Where's mine?"

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet 18-year-old Mabel Taveras and her 21-year-old boyfriend Kevin Shaw. They live in Connecticut and have been together for more than two years.

Mabel Tavernas

Last month, Kevin surprised Mabel by printing out this poster of her for his room, the teen told BuzzFeed News. "I was almost going to cry," she said about seeing the poster.

Mabel Tavernas

Kevin told BuzzFeed News that he takes photos of Mabel "all the time" and called her the "photogenic one," of the pair.

Mabel Tavernas

So many people said that the poster was super cute after Mabel shared pics of it on Twitter.

Walked into my bfs room to him putting up a poster of me 💕 over 2 years &amp; we still in the cupcake phase
Mabel T @MabelTaveras

Walked into my bfs room to him putting up a poster of me 💕 over 2 years &amp; we still in the cupcake phase

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Man this is so fucking cute."

@MabelTaveras @sanna_something man this is so fucking cute
Jorden Tapia @jorden_tapia

@MabelTaveras @sanna_something man this is so fucking cute

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MabelTaveras @StaySo_Jaded Well this is effing cute
Lizzie Rodgers @lizzierodgerss

@MabelTaveras @StaySo_Jaded Well this is effing cute

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person wondered about Mabel's shirt, which her boyfriend designed.

@MabelTaveras But where is that shirt from 😍😍
p r a g u e @kchanelwest

@MabelTaveras But where is that shirt from 😍😍

Reply Retweet Favorite

He took the poster photo of Mabel, along with others, for his brand Hood Hope.

Mabel Tavernas

The poster had an IMPACT. This twitter user, @JoshNickless, had a revelation.

@itselissio Need to step up my game
Josh 🌱 @JoshNickless

@itselissio Need to step up my game

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Where's mine?" someone asked and @-ed.

@MabelTaveras @markdodsons where's mine?
turnip @lauraturpin5

@MabelTaveras @markdodsons where's mine?

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I was liking my life away," Kevin said on all of the comments. He said that he is "definitely excited" that the tweet went so viral. "People even want the poster too," he said.

Mabel Tavernas
@jorden_tapia @MabelTaveras I swear to god man, let me walk into a room with me hung up on the wall😭😭
pocaSANtas @sanna_something

@jorden_tapia @MabelTaveras I swear to god man, let me walk into a room with me hung up on the wall😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Other people shared their own wall dedications.

If you don't got your girl on your wall.. wyd?
🏝 @trvpbrav

If you don't got your girl on your wall.. wyd?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MabelTaveras My mans got a whole damn wall of me😍😜
brooke☆ @itsickbrick

@MabelTaveras My mans got a whole damn wall of me😍😜

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hehe.

@MabelTaveras same ☺
N E K K L Y @NEKKLY_

@MabelTaveras same ☺

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MabelTaveras @JordanGtz2 how it be baby 💋
C @OhClareee

@MabelTaveras @JordanGtz2 how it be baby 💋

Reply Retweet Favorite

“He always does special things like that," Mabel said on the surprise. "He’s just the best in general. I love him.”

Mabel Tavernas

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

