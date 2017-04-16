Sections

Salt Bae Fulfilled His Civic Duty And Wow It Was Exactly What You Would Expect

Spoiler alert: it was extra.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Sunday, Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe — aka Salt Bae — voted in the country's constitutional referendum. It was very on-brand.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @nusr_et

If the referendum passes, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, will have significantly more power.

ICYMI Salt Bae became a meme after the internet fell in love with the way the chef salts and handles his meat.

Adding a little Caucasian to your cv before sending it off
THELMZKITCHEN @thelmzkitchen

Adding a little Caucasian to your cv before sending it off

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, people had some thoughts about Salt Bae's ballot sprinkle.

Nusret Gokce, Turkish social media star, casts his vote in Turkey constitutional referendum with typical flair
Borzou Daragahi @borzou

Nusret Gokce, Turkish social media star, casts his vote in Turkey constitutional referendum with typical flair

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person highlighted an onlooker's reaction.

@borzou
I Phil Like Pablo @PhilADill

@borzou "This muthafucka..."

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The man behind him is all of us."

The man behind him is all of us https://t.co/ica7IIRT5y
WelcomeRoostinChikns @problemwthat

The man behind him is all of us https://t.co/ica7IIRT5y

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person wondered if he added anything special to the ballot box.

@borzou But did he sprinkle the ballot box with salt and barbecue it?
Jacob Atkins @jatkinz

@borzou But did he sprinkle the ballot box with salt and barbecue it?

Reply Retweet Favorite

"#votebae," someone else responded.

@borzou @ReformedBroker #votebae
Jim Tierney 📢 @JmTrny

@borzou @ReformedBroker #votebae

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wow, making every dang thing extra.

tfw you're voting in a referendum but you want it to be *~ extra ~* https://t.co/5wuc5HMhto
maggie penman @maggiepenman

tfw you're voting in a referendum but you want it to be *~ extra ~* https://t.co/5wuc5HMhto

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person speculated about Salt Bae signing other things.

He has nine kids. Imagine waiting on this guy to sign your permission slip and hand it back to you. https://t.co/1zAimAY3HE
Melanie Dione @beauty_jackson

He has nine kids. Imagine waiting on this guy to sign your permission slip and hand it back to you. https://t.co/1zAimAY3HE

Reply Retweet Favorite

And someone else guessed how Salt Bae voted.

@borzou Guessing he'll vote yes
Simko Şikak @SimkoShikak

@borzou Guessing he'll vote yes

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gökçe has not said how he voted. "We have voted like everyone else and we're also posing," the chef told Ihlas News Agency.

"I know nothing about politics," he said. "I just did my civic duty. I won't say anything, it's all up to everyone's own conscience."

Voting will never be the same.

May we all feel this way when we vote https://t.co/zuDTHwulQq
Caitlin Hu @husca

May we all feel this way when we vote https://t.co/zuDTHwulQq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

