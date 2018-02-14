A School Has Changed A Policy That Forced Girls To Say Yes When A Boy Asked Them To Dance

Richard's child attends Kanesville Elementary school in Ogden, Utah.

Several schools within the district host the dance every year, attendance is voluntary, and the sixth-graders are given cards to write down who they'd like to dance with.

"Students are instructed to select classmates to dance with and to write their names on the card," the Weber School District explained to BuzzFeed News in a press release.

"Half of the selections are girl's choice and the other half are boy's choice, and students can't dance with the same person more than once," it read.

"Students are also told by their teacher that if a classmate asks to be on their card, they should be polite and respectful, and agree to dance with that person. This applies to all students regardless of gender."