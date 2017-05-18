Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping NEW!
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Country Singer Toby Keith Is Going To Saudi Arabia To Play A Men-Only Concert

President Trump leaves for the country on Friday.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

President Trump is headed to Saudi Arabia on Friday, where he's expected to give a speech on Islam.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

And so, coincidentally, is country singer Toby Keith. On Saturday, he will perform for an audience filled only with men.

Saudi Arabia adheres to an extremely strict Islamic law interpretation. Men and women cannot be together in public.Keith, who also performed the night before President Trump's inauguration, is known for his songs like 'Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American),' 'Red Solo Cup' and 'Beer for Horses.'When asked for comment, the singer's representative said: 'This is Toby's first trip to Saudi Arabia. MBC Broadcast company brought Toby to Saudi Arabia. Toby will be the first non-Arabic artist to to perform a show there.'
Mike Segar / Reuters

Saudi Arabia adheres to an extremely strict Islamic law interpretation. Men and women cannot be together in public.

Keith, who also performed the night before President Trump's inauguration, is known for his songs like "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)," "Red Solo Cup" and "Beer for Horses."

When asked for comment, the singer's representative said: "This is Toby's first trip to Saudi Arabia. MBC Broadcast company brought Toby to Saudi Arabia. Toby will be the first non-Arabic artist to to perform a show there."

The concert is free and will also feature a person who plays the lute.

Lammt / Via lammt.com

A lot of irreverent jokes were made about the performance.

Ethan Booker @Ethan_Booker

"Saudi? Kinda sounds like howdy, heh" Toby Keith chuckles nervously. The royal family continues to scowl as he sings "I Wanna Fuck My Truck"

Reply Retweet Favorite
@aravosis @TobyKeithMusic Cool, so Pence can attend
Erase Rewind @EraseRewind1

@aravosis @TobyKeithMusic Cool, so Pence can attend

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person wanted to donate both the President and the popular singer.

Dear Saudi Arabia, Pleaae keep Toby Keith and Donald Trump for free as a gift from the American people. Thanks, 'Merica.
Moderate Rachismo @ModerateRachism

Dear Saudi Arabia, Pleaae keep Toby Keith and Donald Trump for free as a gift from the American people. Thanks, 'Merica.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone else brought "Mother Freedom" into the situation.

@aravosis @TobyKeithMusic So while American Soldiers protect our freedoms, Keith'll be singing to men who silence w… https://t.co/kVLt24AnBd
C. Jon Poillon @JonPoillon

@aravosis @TobyKeithMusic So while American Soldiers protect our freedoms, Keith'll be singing to men who silence w… https://t.co/kVLt24AnBd

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Oh ok," this person concluded their statement.

When he said
TNT Dynamite @tnt123dynamite

When he said "We'll put a boot in your ass", Toby Keith really meant, "We'll play a nice men's only concert w/ an A… https://t.co/fowuF3Iwu6

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What genius" asked @maddogg2463.

What genius in the Trump WH thought it was a good idea to have Trump attend a 'Men Only' Toby Keith concert in Saudi Arabia?
Dave Ryan @maddogg2463

What genius in the Trump WH thought it was a good idea to have Trump attend a 'Men Only' Toby Keith concert in Saudi Arabia?

Reply Retweet Favorite

(There's no indication Trump is actually going to the concert.)

'Merica.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews