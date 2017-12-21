People Are Laughing At What These Parents Gave To Their Kid's Teachers As A Christmas Gift

Share On more Share On more

Meet the Sommers family from Dayton, Ohio. From left to right is Jake, 14, DJ, 19, and Sarah, 17. All three of them went to the same Catholic school and this is Jake's final year. "I think they’ll be happy to have the Sommers family out of that school," their mother, Mary, joked to BuzzFeed News.

Mary and her husband, Paul, wanted to give their son's teachers an appropriate parting gift this Christmas. "He's been there a long time," the mom stressed. She decided on bottles of chardonnay, but not just any bottles.

She completed them with a special label: "Our child might be the reason you drink," it reads. "So enjoy this bottle on us."

"The teachers deserve the wine, that’s all I’m going to say," Mary said. "None of the teachers were shocked by it."

Jake, who said that he is sometimes told by his teachers to "hush or be quiet," was not insulted by the wine gift. "I thought it was funny," he said.

"He knows he’s that kid," his mom added.