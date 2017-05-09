The Kid Who Asked Wendy's For Free Nuggets Is Getting Them And Everyone Is Freaking Out

In early April, a teen named Carter Wilkerson asked the internet to help him get free nuggets for a year.
Carter was soon competing with Ellen DeGeneres for the most retweeted tweet of all time.
DeGeneres even confronted the teen in person about his attempt to overshadow her.
On Tuesday, Nugget Boy's plea for a year of free nuggets officially became the most retweeted tweet ever.
Wendy's congratulated the teen.
And someone had a question.
"He gets them nuggs," Wendy's replied.
One person said that this is what the so-called American dream looks like in our era.
A historic moment.
People marveled at their role in the narrative.
This person said that Carter didn't deserve to get the nugs, since the tweet didn't reach 18 million.
Why?
This will be studied, someone said.
Deep.
It's over.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.