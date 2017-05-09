Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

The Kid Who Asked Wendy's For Free Nuggets Is Getting Them And Everyone Is Freaking Out

How does this make you feel?

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In early April, a teen named Carter Wilkerson asked the internet to help him get free nuggets for a year.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS
Carter Wilkerson @carterjwm

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Carter was soon competing with Ellen DeGeneres for the most retweeted tweet of all time.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars

Reply Retweet Favorite

DeGeneres even confronted the teen in person about his attempt to overshadow her.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

On Tuesday, Nugget Boy's plea for a year of free nuggets officially became the most retweeted tweet ever.

Congratulations to @carterjwm who just broke @TheEllenShow's record for most retweeted tweet on @Twitter… https://t.co/M6tyvegKNV
GuinnessWorldRecords @GWR

Congratulations to @carterjwm who just broke @TheEllenShow's record for most retweeted tweet on @Twitter… https://t.co/M6tyvegKNV

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wendy's congratulated the teen.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider… https://t.co/gwYudjNVWZ
Wendy's @Wendys

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider… https://t.co/gwYudjNVWZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

And someone had a question.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA So... He gets the nuggets?
Floris (Timelapser) @MineTimelapser

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA So... He gets the nuggets?

Reply Retweet Favorite

"He gets them nuggs," Wendy's replied.

@MineTimelapser @carterjwm @DTFA He gets them nuggs
Wendy's @Wendys

@MineTimelapser @carterjwm @DTFA He gets them nuggs

Reply Retweet Favorite

Neither the teen nor Wendy's immediately responded to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

One person said that this is what the so-called American dream looks like in our era.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA This is the 21st Century American Dream
Zuck @David_Zuck

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA This is the 21st Century American Dream

Reply Retweet Favorite

A historic moment.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA This will go down in history people. THIS! Let that sink in...
Braxton @itsBraxtonR

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA This will go down in history people. THIS! Let that sink in...

Reply Retweet Favorite

People marveled at their role in the narrative.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA Im apart of history
HΞNRY @MindOfBurn

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA Im apart of history

Reply Retweet Favorite

This person said that Carter didn't deserve to get the nugs, since the tweet didn't reach 18 million.

So he failed and still got the nuggets. Participation trophy syndrome strikes again. https://t.co/5idDJzMucf
Lord of the Washed @FEELZ_

So he failed and still got the nuggets. Participation trophy syndrome strikes again. https://t.co/5idDJzMucf

Reply Retweet Favorite

Why?

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA In the future when people study the evolution of social media, they will look back on this and wonder why
grace the shoelace✨ @neverlandricky

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA In the future when people study the evolution of social media, they will look back on this and wonder why

Reply Retweet Favorite

This will be studied, someone said.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA I cant wait for this to be in history textbooks
Romanian River Wolf @WulfricTheShift

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA I cant wait for this to be in history textbooks

Reply Retweet Favorite

Deep.

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA Born too late to explore the earth. Born too early to explore the universe. Born just in t… https://t.co/7Q8Iag0O9R
Shellacsruler @shellacsruler

@Wendys @carterjwm @DTFA Born too late to explore the earth. Born too early to explore the universe. Born just in t… https://t.co/7Q8Iag0O9R

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's over.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews