People Are So Impressed By These Teens Who Truly Supported Each Other In Class

2. During one particular nap, the teens found themselves in an incredibly intimate situation. THIS.

Roger Strand

Luke, the base of the nap, was incredibly sleepy that day, he told BuzzFeed News. “I know I was super exhausted,” he said.

He said that the sleeping arrangement was not verbally coordinated. “I don’t think he asked. I think he just laid down on my head and I just felt it and it was like you know what — I don’t care.”

Shemar recalled being similarly tired, he said that he had an early class before that one. “I don’t like history, so it was kind of just like — I had to do it,” he said.

Like Luke, he said that the napping position was reached spontaneously.