Get Our App!
Florida’s Governor Wants To “Reinvent” The…
Pick Some Starbucks Secret Drinks And We’ll Guess…
12 Situations In Which A Woman Isn’t Giving Anyone…
What Pacific Islanders Want You To Know video
These Teens Dressed As The Obamas For Prom And It’s…
How Many Of These Iconic ’90s Fashion Items Would…
21 Reasons You Should Never Ever Ever Thank Your…
Marmite And Pot Noodle Just Got More Expensive At…
Hepatitis C Is Turning Up In More Pregnant Women.…

People Are So Impressed By These Teens Who Truly Supported Each Other In Class

“Lean on me, when you’re not strong.”

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Meet 18-year-olds Benjamin “Luke” Dyess and Shemar Gyce. During the fall semester, they were in the same US history class at East Texas Baptist University.

Meet 18-year-olds Benjamin "Luke" Dyess and Shemar Gyce. During the fall semester, they were in the same US history class at East Texas Baptist University.

View this image ›

“I’d like to say I didn’t always sleep in that class — but it was a pretty boring class,” Luke told BuzzFeed News.

Shemar also admitted to BuzzFeed News that he slept in the class on more than one occasion.

2. During one particular nap, the teens found themselves in an incredibly intimate situation. THIS.

During one particular nap, the teens found themselves in an incredibly intimate situation. THIS.

View this image ›

Roger Strand

Luke, the base of the nap, was incredibly sleepy that day, he told BuzzFeed News. “I know I was super exhausted,” he said.

He said that the sleeping arrangement was not verbally coordinated. “I don’t think he asked. I think he just laid down on my head and I just felt it and it was like you know what — I don’t care.”

Shemar recalled being similarly tired, he said that he had an early class before that one. “I don’t like history, so it was kind of just like — I had to do it,” he said.

Like Luke, he said that the napping position was reached spontaneously.

3. “At first I was sleeping on the desk and he lied his head down and I lied my head back and I wasn’t on his head and I guess my head ended up further back,” said Shemar.

"At first I was sleeping on the desk and he lied his head down and I lied my head back and I wasn’t on his head and I guess my head ended up further back," said Shemar.

View this image ›

Roger Strand

The teens said that they only loosely knew each other. “I knew his name and my friend was his roommate,” said Shemar.

4. “I didn’t really know him that much, but I found out his name during the semester,” said Luke.

"I didn’t really know him that much, but I found out his name during the semester," said Luke.

View this image ›

Roger Strand

5. Roger Strand, 19, who told BuzzFeed News that he knows the teens better than they know each other, captured the moment.

Roger Strand, 19, who told BuzzFeed News that he knows the teens better than they know each other, captured the moment.

View this image ›

“I looked over to my right and I looked over at that,” he said.

6. He said that he decided to post the saved Snapchat pics on Monday because everyone was tweeting about finals.

I'm pretty sure they don't even know each other #FinalsWeek

— StrandMan (@rogerstrand97)

7. People were instantly inspired by the unity.

This unity made me so happy. It's like "nigga you tired, I'm tired, we both tired. Lay ya head on me and Ima lay mi… https://t.co/QKGXxb2eUi

— Almond Eyed Mami (@WasssupAsia)

8. And support.

Me tryna support my friends and their dreams https://t.co/YVL7X2MrYJ

— Rich (@DroppingAdams)

9. People alluded to the classic song “Lean On Me.”

Lean on me,when youre not strong & I'll be your friend I'll help you carry on For it wont be long Til Im gonna… https://t.co/dEZH56xmLK

— Śad Dad Ⓥ (@Mofaye_)

10. This person wondered how the situation was resolved.

@Lilrednation_1 See I was thinking up scenarios where the guy under u wakes up but doesn't know what to do so just… https://t.co/aRjpBPUqnR

— Geo (@Ze_Ge)

The teens said that the memory of the nap’s ending is hazy. “I don’t remember it exactly. But it was most likely a silent agreement like ok — I’m good,” said Luke, the nap’s foundation.

“I think I woke up before him,” said Shemar.

Only Shemar had seen evidence of the nap before it went viral. “I didn’t know it would ever resurface,” said Shemar.

11. “I’m shook that [Roger] would do me like this,” he wrote on Twitter.

I'm shook that @rogerstrand97 would do me like this😂 https://t.co/bpkEwDKaX3

— A C E E B O O G I E (@Lilrednation_1)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
A Complete Timeline Of How Trump Supporters Tried — And Failed — To Hijack The French Election

by Ryan Broderick

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing