People Are So Impressed By These Teens Who Truly Supported Each Other In Class

1. Meet 18-year-olds Benjamin “Luke” Dyess and Shemar Gyce. During the fall semester, they were in the same US history class at East Texas Baptist University.
“I’d like to say I didn’t always sleep in that class — but it was a pretty boring class,” Luke told BuzzFeed News.
Shemar also admitted to BuzzFeed News that he slept in the class on more than one occasion.
2. During one particular nap, the teens found themselves in an incredibly intimate situation. THIS.
Luke, the base of the nap, was incredibly sleepy that day, he told BuzzFeed News. “I know I was super exhausted,” he said.
He said that the sleeping arrangement was not verbally coordinated. “I don’t think he asked. I think he just laid down on my head and I just felt it and it was like you know what — I don’t care.”
Shemar recalled being similarly tired, he said that he had an early class before that one. “I don’t like history, so it was kind of just like — I had to do it,” he said.
Like Luke, he said that the napping position was reached spontaneously.
3. “At first I was sleeping on the desk and he lied his head down and I lied my head back and I wasn’t on his head and I guess my head ended up further back,” said Shemar.
The teens said that they only loosely knew each other. “I knew his name and my friend was his roommate,” said Shemar.
4. “I didn’t really know him that much, but I found out his name during the semester,” said Luke.
5. Roger Strand, 19, who told BuzzFeed News that he knows the teens better than they know each other, captured the moment.
“I looked over to my right and I looked over at that,” he said.
6. He said that he decided to post the saved Snapchat pics on Monday because everyone was tweeting about finals.
7. People were instantly inspired by the unity.
8. And support.
9. People alluded to the classic song “Lean On Me.”
10. This person wondered how the situation was resolved.
@Lilrednation_1 See I was thinking up scenarios where the guy under u wakes up but doesn't know what to do so just… https://t.co/aRjpBPUqnR— Geo (@Ze_Ge)
The teens said that the memory of the nap’s ending is hazy. “I don’t remember it exactly. But it was most likely a silent agreement like ok — I’m good,” said Luke, the nap’s foundation.
“I think I woke up before him,” said Shemar.
Only Shemar had seen evidence of the nap before it went viral. “I didn’t know it would ever resurface,” said Shemar.
