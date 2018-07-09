This Trump Adviser Reportedly Threw Out Takeout After A Bartender Swore At Him And Flipped Him Off

Share On more Share On more

Miller threw the food away in anger after being confronted in the street with a bartender's double bird, the newspaper said:

BuzzFeed News contacted two sushi restaurants near Miller's apartment, to see if they knew anything about the alleged incident. Neither commented.

The story details other incidents in which Miller, a Trump policy adviser and architect of the administration's immigration policies, was met with backlash in Washington, DC.

According to the Post, someone shouted "Better be better!" at Miller as he was walking through Dupont Circle several months ago.

"Wanted" posters of his face also appeared on lampposts outside of his apartment.

Other current and former Trump advisers have been met with outrage in public.

According to the Post, at a DC grocery store, a man confronted Kellyanne Conway. “You ought to be ashamed of yourself!" he said to her. "Go look in the mirror!”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that on Saturday, Steve Bannon was called a “piece of trash” in a Richmond bookstore.

In June, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia.

The co-owner of the restaurant, Stephanie Wilkinson, told the Washington Post that she asked the press secretary to leave due to her role in an “inhumane and unethical” administration.