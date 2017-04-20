People Are So Emotional Over This Guy Keeping His Wife Company While She Is Isolated For Cancer Treatment

Mckenna told BuzzFeed News that her dad was outside of her mom’s room “the entire time.”

The teen’s mom, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October, had to be isolated during her radiation treatment last week.

My mom has to stay in her room in isolation for her cancer radiation so my dad set up a desk at her door to keep he… https://t.co/L3mqsEZiv8

this is the cutest thing ever, i can't https://t.co/jB34vXQj0K

8. And the sweetest.

This is seriously the sweetest thing ever💞 https://t.co/AVum4ikGCj — Audrey Houseman (@audreyy225)

“The amount of love I’ve received is crazy and I didn’t expect any of it, but I’m so grateful,” the teen said.

The gesture everyone is applauding isn’t uncommon for the husband.

“Jon goes to every doctor’s appointment, every blood test, every surgery, every radiation,” Mckenna’s mom told BuzzFeed news. “And, as you can see, if he can’t be by my side he is as close as he can get!”

