People Are So Emotional Over This Guy Keeping His Wife Company While She Is Isolated For Cancer Treatment

1. This is Mackenna Newman. She’s a 17-year-old from California.
2. And these are her parents, Marci and Jon.
The teen’s mom, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October, had to be isolated during her radiation treatment last week.
Mckenna told BuzzFeed News that her dad was outside of her mom’s room “the entire time.”
3. On Friday, the teen posted a photo of just this. “I just thought it was sweet because they are so in love,” she said.
4. People had so many feelings. “No no no,” this person said.
7. “This is the cutest thing ever, I can’t.”
8. And the sweetest.
“The amount of love I’ve received is crazy and I didn’t expect any of it, but I’m so grateful,” the teen said.
The gesture everyone is applauding isn’t uncommon for the husband.
“Jon goes to every doctor’s appointment, every blood test, every surgery, every radiation,” Mckenna’s mom told BuzzFeed news. “And, as you can see, if he can’t be by my side he is as close as he can get!”
