People Are So Emotional Over This Guy Keeping His Wife Company While She Is Isolated For Cancer Treatment

“This is seriously the sweetest thing ever.”

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is Mackenna Newman. She’s a 17-year-old from California.

This is Mackenna Newman. She's a 17-year-old from California.

View this image ›

Mackenna Newman

2. And these are her parents, Marci and Jon.

And these are her parents, Marci and Jon.

View this image ›

Mackenna Newman

The teen’s mom, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in October, had to be isolated during her radiation treatment last week.

Mckenna told BuzzFeed News that her dad was outside of her mom’s room “the entire time.”

3. On Friday, the teen posted a photo of just this. “I just thought it was sweet because they are so in love,” she said.

4. People had so many feelings. “No no no,” this person said.

5. A lot of people turned to emojis.

😩😩 https://t.co/DcSiIEPLgW

— sweetheart (@sytoosaucy)

7. “This is the cutest thing ever, I can’t.”

this is the cutest thing ever, i can't https://t.co/jB34vXQj0K

— Aileen Pimentel (@AileenPimentel3)

8. And the sweetest.

This is seriously the sweetest thing ever💞 https://t.co/AVum4ikGCj

— Audrey Houseman (@audreyy225)

“The amount of love I’ve received is crazy and I didn’t expect any of it, but I’m so grateful,” the teen said.

The gesture everyone is applauding isn’t uncommon for the husband.

“Jon goes to every doctor’s appointment, every blood test, every surgery, every radiation,” Mckenna’s mom told BuzzFeed news. “And, as you can see, if he can’t be by my side he is as close as he can get!”

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
