People Are In Search Of Super Extra Friends After This Teen Stood On A Ladder For The Perfect Pic

"But really."

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is 16-year-old Sofie Orstadius. She's from Minnesota.

Sofie Orstadius

And this is her younger sister Peri and her good friend, Sophie Castle. They're both 14.

Peri Orstadius

She looked like this.

Sofie Orstadius

So they could look like this.

Sofie Orstadius

"Most of the work was trying not to lose my balance on the ladder," the older sister said.

But the teen said that she liked the results. "The photos turned out pretty sick," she said. "For sure worth climbing a flimsy ladder."

When Sofie shared photos of her effort on Twitter, people began to seriously plead for people as extra and willing as the older sis.

What my neighbors see vs. what instagtam sees
sof @sofiexorstadius

What my neighbors see vs. what instagtam sees

"I NEED EXTRA ASS FRIENDS WHO'LL DO THE MOST TO TAKE CUTE PICS OF ME," this person said.

I NEED EXTRA ASS FRIENDS WHO'LL DO THE MOST TO TAKE CUTE PICS OF ME https://t.co/cLExKn33Zm
keila 🌱 @keila907

I NEED EXTRA ASS FRIENDS WHO'LL DO THE MOST TO TAKE CUTE PICS OF ME https://t.co/cLExKn33Zm

"I need friends who are this extra lmao," someone else tweeted.

I need friends who are this extra lmao https://t.co/ITBPRtCN41
boo thang @johnsonxsam

I need friends who are this extra lmao https://t.co/ITBPRtCN41

@johnsonxsam But really
Arianna @Arianna_Babeeey

@johnsonxsam But really

This person already has some "extra ass friends."

@keila907 got em
alli clark @allllllic

@keila907 got em

And a lot of people ARE that friend.

@keila907 @jerrydelacherry I am that friend
🍒🌤🐚🌻🌊 @MarissaNova

@keila907 @jerrydelacherry I am that friend

Omfg meee https://t.co/6EdGCFp8pH
Brandon Woelfel @Brandonwoelfel

Omfg meee https://t.co/6EdGCFp8pH

@wanderessla

Way to go, big sis.

Sofie Orstadius

Being extra pays off.

Sofie Orstadius

