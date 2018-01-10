YouTuber Shane Dawson Has Apologized For Jokes About Pedophilia

Dawson said the young girl told him she was a cheerleader with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

"And she shows me her Instagrams which are like—first of all— I don't know if I'm allowed to say this but, like, she's, like, sexy," Dawson says in the recording.

After his co-host calls Dawson "disgusting," he goes on to describe what he calls "[his] justification for pedophilia."

"First of all, let me just say, having sex with children, or touching children, or anything of that nature is terrible, and you should not do it," Dawson says.

"Here's my thing," he continues. "People have foot fetishes. People have fetishes about, you know, everything. And there's websites on the internet where they can look at that weird creepy shit and jerk off to it. Okay, fine, everybody do your thing," Dawson says.

"So why is it when somebody, looks at — googles like, "naked baby" on Google, and jerks off to it, they can get arrested?" he says.

"Because somebody took a picture of a naked baby," his cohost responds.

Dawson then describes googling "naked baby," but said that he wasn't trying to view child porn.

"First of all, I don't understand why anybody would be turned on by that," he says. "But ... but it was sexy."

"I'm kidding," he immediately says.

In a video posted on Wednesday, Dawson said that he didn't actually conduct the Google search, and was simply telling a joke.