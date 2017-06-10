Sections

An Anti-LGBT Candidate Is Being Trolled On Facebook With This Pride Reaction

Happy Pride Month!

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

June is Pride Month and Facebook has rolled out a rainbow reaction to celebrate.

Céilidh Nicholls

Now, some people are using the new feature to troll former Alabama chief justice Roy Moore, who was suspended in 2016 after refusing to comply with the US Supreme Court ruling that provided equal marriage rights to same-sex couples.

Mickey Welsh / AP

Moore is now running for the US Senate, but people have used the new Facebook feature to troll his campaign page.

Judge Roy Moore for U. S. Senate / Via Facebook: JudgeRoyMoore

People are reacting with the pride flag and posting pride emojis on Moore's pictures...

Judge Roy Moore for U. S. Senate / Via Facebook: JudgeRoyMoore

...and individual comments from Moore supporters.

Judge Roy Moore for U. S. Senate / Via Facebook: JudgeRoyMoore

"MARRIAGE WAS INTENDED TO BE BETWEEN A MAN AND A WOMAN!!!!," one woman wrote, but—sure enough—a little pride flag floats underneath the comment.

When BuzzFeed News emailed the address on the Moore campaign Facebook page, which appeared to belong to Moore's wife, a statement was emailed in return and attributed only to "staff.""They are sending threatening messages, making fun of our faith and our God, sending ugly messages to other people on the pages that like us, spreading hate and using vulgarity," the statement read.The statement said that Moore's team don't "do this to them" on "their pages.""That's not what our faith teaches us," the Moore statement said. "This is nothing more than an attack on Christianity and a God fearing man who loves the constitution and knows what it means."
Judge Roy Moore for U. S. Senate / Via Facebook: JudgeRoyMoore

When BuzzFeed News emailed the address on the Moore campaign Facebook page, which appeared to belong to Moore's wife, a statement was emailed in return and attributed only to "staff."

"They are sending threatening messages, making fun of our faith and our God, sending ugly messages to other people on the pages that like us, spreading hate and using vulgarity," the statement read.

The statement said that Moore's team don't "do this to them" on "their pages."

"That's not what our faith teaches us," the Moore statement said. "This is nothing more than an attack on Christianity and a God fearing man who loves the constitution and knows what it means."

On Saturday Moore's campaign page posted an article by Al.com about the pride reaction phenomenon. Supporters of Moore commented with words of encouragement, which opponents then reacted to with the pride flags.

Judge Roy Moore for U. S. Senate / Via Facebook: JudgeRoyMoore

Again, again, and again.

Judge Roy Moore for U. S. Senate / Via Facebook: JudgeRoyMoore

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

