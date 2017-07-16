Sections

People Are So Touched By This Man's Tennis Ball Donation To An Animal Shelter

"I cried immediately after seeing this."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Tulsa Animal Welfare, a shelter in Oklahoma.

Tulsa Animal Welfare

Madison Sorrels, a 20-year-old from Tulsa, told BuzzFeed News that she visited the shelter around a week ago.

Madison Sorrels

She was there to adopt this 2-year-old guy named Norman.

Madison Sorrels

At the shelter, she took a photo of a man making a donation and posted it to Twitter. "I thought it was really sweet," she said. "If this picture of this old man donating tennis balls to the animal shelter doesn't make your day then idk what will," she wrote.

If this picture of this old man donating tennis balls to the animal shelter doesn't make your day then idk what will
mad @madddie818

If this picture of this old man donating tennis balls to the animal shelter doesn't make your day then idk what will

"I decided to post this photo because it really did just make my whole day better!" she said.

Madison Sorrels

She wasn't the only one.

Looks like the only thing that made my day! https://t.co/lgQXrlq9Nz
mikala @mikalawalker

Looks like the only thing that made my day! https://t.co/lgQXrlq9Nz

@madddie818 Ugh, so cute and kind it hurts
jordannicholson @jordoangela

@madddie818 Ugh, so cute and kind it hurts

A lot of people *cried* in response to the pic of the mystery donor.

@madddie818 @mygenuineharry i just cried
☁︎zo @jcsrake

@madddie818 @mygenuineharry i just cried

I cried immediately after seeing this https://t.co/KPx5cFYKHG
wooo @alexis_jaadddee

I cried immediately after seeing this https://t.co/KPx5cFYKHG

"It's a sweet message," Sorrels said of the photo. "You're never too old to give your time and donate."

This is so simple yet makes my heart so happy https://t.co/7EQT6FLwMA
Emily Tomkiewicz @e_tomkiewicz

This is so simple yet makes my heart so happy https://t.co/7EQT6FLwMA

A spokeswoman for Tulsa Animal Welfare reviewed the photo, and confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the man pictured donated to the shelter.

@madddie818 He took his time to put those in a bag, drive over &amp; donate them 😭
George Suarez @georgeesuarezz

@madddie818 He took his time to put those in a bag, drive over &amp; donate them 😭

"This gentleman donated the tennis balls in memory of a much loved dog," the spokeswoman said.

😭
Madison Sorrels

😭

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

