People Are Obsessed With This Woman's Over-The-Top Housewarming Party

There were three outfit changes.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Leslie Ogbebor from Maryland.

Olaide Odutola

She told BuzzFeed News that she bought a house and threw a party on Saturday to celebrate.

Olaide Odutola

At the housewarming party she had THREE outfit changes. This is outfit number one. She matched with her best friend, Peter.

Olaide Odutola

This is outfit number two.

Olaide Odutola

And this is outfit number three.

Olaide Odutola

"If I’m going to do something, I'm going to do it big– hence all the outfits changes," Leslie said.

Not only did she have multiple outfit changes, but also multiple entrances.

Her little sister, Osa Ogbebor, shared this footage of Leslie's second grand entrance and it went massively viral.

osamudiamen @rOSAparkks

so my sister is having her house warming party. she's changed 3 times and this is her second grand entrance 😂😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

“That’s how she is with everything," Osa told BuzzFeed News. "Like every single thing has to be over-the-top and it has to be extra."

People were so in love with the party.

@rOSAparkks 3 outfits for a house warming party? I guess you can say
lil mama 🦋⚡️ @priaancess

@rOSAparkks 3 outfits for a house warming party? I guess you can say "she's doing the damn thang" 😍😍

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were inspired.

@rOSAparkks I'm going to be this extra too lol 😍
ci @itsci_

@rOSAparkks I'm going to be this extra too lol 😍

Reply Retweet Favorite
@rOSAparkks I aspire to be this extra
Lauren Michelle @styleatfive

@rOSAparkks I aspire to be this extra

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Great I am this extra," one person said.

@rOSAparkks @Chazitello Great I am this extra
💣💋Black Betty💋💣 @Bitterblue55

@rOSAparkks @Chazitello Great I am this extra

Reply Retweet Favorite

"YASS! Her house, her party her rules," this person said.

@rOSAparkks YASS! Her house, her party, her rules. She better SERVE those looks!
NATALIE AGUILERA @HailXtina

@rOSAparkks YASS! Her house, her party, her rules. She better SERVE those looks!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"That just warmed my heart," said this person, before sharing a story about her grandmother.

@rOSAparkks That just warmed my heart. My Yoruba grandmother also had 3 grand entrances (+ costume changes) for her 80th birthday party.
H🇬🇭lfricanAmerican @lenubienne

@rOSAparkks That just warmed my heart. My Yoruba grandmother also had 3 grand entrances (+ costume changes) for her 80th birthday party.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I’m happy people get to see my culture," Leslie said on the tweet's popularity. "I'm Nigerian."

@rOSAparkks House warming .... not wedding oooo.... I love Nigerians . Hot
ChrisKata @Chriskata1

@rOSAparkks House warming .... not wedding oooo.... I love Nigerians . Hot

Reply Retweet Favorite

She's also happy to have spread some joy. "I love positivity– when you’re doing something good, and they receive it, and they feel it too," she said.

The housewarming party lasted until around 2 a.m. and Leslie called it an "absolute success."

Olaide Odutola

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

