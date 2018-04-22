This Guide Dog Led His Owner Into A Pet Store Called "Cool Dog Gear" And People Love It

Meet sisters Michele, 22, and Danielle Sykora, 20, and last but not least, Danielle's guide dog, Thai.
Sure enough, the dog did. Michele shared footage of the brief but beautiful moment and her own muffled laughter, on Twitter.
From the very beginning, Thai has been mischievous, his owner told BuzzFeed News. A week after she got him, Danielle said, he jumped fully onto a cake.
She said that sometimes, Thai goes wherever he wants. "Sometimes he shows me places that he just likes," Danielle said. "He’ll show me Starbucks, because he knows I like to go to Starbucks, and he’ll show me the pet store, because treats are fun.”
In response to Thai's "Cool Dog Gear" excursion, people shared their own stories of dogs up to no good.
"Lyric always tries to walk me to the park," someone else responded, calling the moment "classic guide dog behaviour."
Another person was disappointed that Michele revealed Thai's maneuver. "Let him be great," he instructed.
One person called Thai "legendary."
In conclusion:
And:
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.