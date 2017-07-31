Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

People Provided This College Student With A Bunch Of Wedding Hashtag Ideas After He Lamented His Last Name

"I wanna apologize now to my future wife."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Steven Kleinschmidt. Kleinschmidt is a 21-year-old college student at Lipscomb University in Nashville. Kleinschmidt told BuzzFeed News that he studies mechanical engineering.

Steven Kleinschmidt

On Friday, a Twitter user named @gracerandles expressed a HUGE fear on Twitter and Kleinschmidt responded to it.

what if my future husbands last name doesn't make a cute pun for our wedding hashtag...... like this is the stuff that keeps me up at night
grace randles @gracerandles

what if my future husbands last name doesn't make a cute pun for our wedding hashtag...... like this is the stuff that keeps me up at night

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kleinschmidt apologized to his future wife for having the last name Kleinschmidt. He said he knows his last name is not exactly ideal for a wedding hashtag, he told BuzzFeed News. His tweet went massively viral.

"I thanked my dad for giving me that last name so I could have such a popular tweet," he said.
@StevenKleinschmidt / Via Twitter: @StevenMK30

"I thanked my dad for giving me that last name so I could have such a popular tweet," he said.

Someone has already accepted the guy's apology.

@StevenMK30 It's fine, I forgive you
michaela @MichaelaRawdon

@StevenMK30 It's fine, I forgive you

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others said that they are faced with a similar predicament.

@StevenMK30 I'm right there with you buddy
Parker Vezertzis @Parker_Vez

@StevenMK30 I'm right there with you buddy

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 smh join the club
David Swartzentruber @_daveswartz_

@StevenMK30 smh join the club

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 It's okay. My last name is Vongkhamchanh.
Jiggy Jerm @SuperJeremyy

@StevenMK30 It's okay. My last name is Vongkhamchanh.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But MOSTLY people responded with potential wedding hashtags.

@StevenMK30 #CommitToKleinschmidt ur welcome
Kennedy Kolb @kennedyklaire

@StevenMK30 #CommitToKleinschmidt ur welcome

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 #DoingitforKleinschmidtsandgiggles #KicksTricksandKleinschmidts or my personal favorite, #Wearetakingherlastname
Kegan York @KeganYork

@StevenMK30 #DoingitforKleinschmidtsandgiggles #KicksTricksandKleinschmidts or my personal favorite, #Wearetakingherlastname

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 Incorrect #readytogetschmidty
LESLIE @lesliemfears

@StevenMK30 Incorrect #readytogetschmidty

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 @brynndelaney Your wedding hashtag could me #Kleinschmidt2Mineschmidt
annoyed spice @Jordynaps

@StevenMK30 @brynndelaney Your wedding hashtag could me #Kleinschmidt2Mineschmidt

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 "love is patient, love is Kleinschmidt" #loveiskleinschmidt
Noah Cook @ncookdrum

@StevenMK30 "love is patient, love is Kleinschmidt" #loveiskleinschmidt

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 #holykleinschmidtweregettingmarried
Landon Hunter Wade @Landonhwade

@StevenMK30 #holykleinschmidtweregettingmarried

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 @hailsjmc "I'm klein(a) schmidten over you" Anything can be turned into a pun
jat :-) @jataraodom

@StevenMK30 @hailsjmc "I'm klein(a) schmidten over you" Anything can be turned into a pun

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 @RYEPiE17 #foundonewhocankleinschmidt
Stacey @StaceySvette

@StevenMK30 @RYEPiE17 #foundonewhocankleinschmidt

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 Kleinschmidt change is real icebergs are melting at alarming rates
Shleb @ShelbyAnnD

@StevenMK30 Kleinschmidt change is real icebergs are melting at alarming rates

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 #SheDidntDeKleinschmidt
@emmacaatherine

@StevenMK30 #SheDidntDeKleinschmidt

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 @typicaltessg i replied my ideas to help dude out 😂 "weinthiskleinschmidt" "itsklein-lit" Dec. wedding? "merryschmidtmas"
Britt. @brittadu_

@StevenMK30 @typicaltessg i replied my ideas to help dude out 😂 "weinthiskleinschmidt" "itsklein-lit" Dec. wedding? "merryschmidtmas"

Reply Retweet Favorite
@brittadu_ @StevenMK30 @typicaltessg I said #gettingschmidty
Ro Prewitt @RoElyse_

@brittadu_ @StevenMK30 @typicaltessg I said #gettingschmidty

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 #GetLitWithKleinschmidt ???
Emily Schrecengost @emmyshrek

@StevenMK30 #GetLitWithKleinschmidt ???

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 #tilltheendofKlein #imSchmidtten #shesallKlein. Use ur imagination, Steven.
Julianna Gesiotto @JuBeBallin

@StevenMK30 #tilltheendofKlein #imSchmidtten #shesallKlein. Use ur imagination, Steven.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 #gettinghitchedtokleinschmidt. Done ✅
Jacqueline Kremer @jay_quellin19

@StevenMK30 #gettinghitchedtokleinschmidt. Done ✅

Reply Retweet Favorite

"It's been very entertaining," Steven said of all of the hashtag ideas. He found that the most useful suggestions involved puns of "smitten." "Everything else was clever but nothing you'd ever really use for a wedding hashtag," he said.

@StevenMK30 Kleinshmidt-ten with you....get it? Smitten? Ha ha I'm funny
Madison Phillips @madi_elysee

@StevenMK30 Kleinshmidt-ten with you....get it? Smitten? Ha ha I'm funny

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 IT is for threads like this one that I love twitter #Kleinschmidtten4life
Carlye Dozier @CarlyeDozier

@StevenMK30 IT is for threads like this one that I love twitter #Kleinschmidtten4life

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people suggested that Kleinschmidt was destined to meet the future ~Kleinschmidt~ in the replies...

@StevenMK30 you're gonna meet your future wife in the replies to this tweet
Cole Gray @c0lealeksandr

@StevenMK30 you're gonna meet your future wife in the replies to this tweet

Reply Retweet Favorite

...

@StevenMK30 If you don't find your future wife in this thread I'm gonna be so upset 😭😭
Hannah Joy🌞🌻 @bookloverHJ

@StevenMK30 If you don't find your future wife in this thread I'm gonna be so upset 😭😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
@StevenMK30 Everyone is worried about you finding your future wife in this thread, if you need someone I gotchu
Avery Elizabeth @Averykiste

@StevenMK30 Everyone is worried about you finding your future wife in this thread, if you need someone I gotchu

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kleinschmidt, who's single, said that a "few people" have slid into his DMs. However, no formal dates have been made — YET.

Steven Kleinschmidt

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews