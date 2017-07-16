Sections

People Are Making The Most Hilarious Jokes About The People Who Are Not Okay With A Woman Playing The Doctor In "Doctor Who"

"What next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?!"

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Scott Bryan
Scott Bryan
BuzzFeed TV Editor

On Sunday the world met the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker. She will be the first woman to play the role.

Facebook: BBCOne

Whittaker told the BBC that it feels "completely overwhelming" and "incredible" to be the first woman to do so.

Courtesy of BBC

A lot of people were ~really excited~ about the choice, like this little girl.

My daughter watching the #DoctorWho announcement. #doctor13 #DoctorWho13
🏳️‍🌈Jenny Trout @Jenny_Trout

My daughter watching the #DoctorWho announcement. #doctor13 #DoctorWho13

But others were, er— not.

@bbcdoctorwho I don't know about this
Timothy Boone @TCB_TheAdvocate

@bbcdoctorwho I don't know about this

The disappointment was PALPABLE.

@bbcdoctorwho Imagine one of your favourite shows but with someone of the opposite gender playing your favourite character(s). Hell.
Jamie Ghis @GhisPerrier

@bbcdoctorwho Imagine one of your favourite shows but with someone of the opposite gender playing your favourite character(s). Hell.

This person is not down.

@bbcdoctorwho I'm not watching anymore
diesel⛽️ @DanKeeble619

@bbcdoctorwho I'm not watching anymore

"The dr. is male."

@bbcdoctorwho there's really no fucking need. the dr is male. hate how it's fashionable to make male characters female. it's utter shit
darren pop @DX_1

@bbcdoctorwho there's really no fucking need. the dr is male. hate how it's fashionable to make male characters female. it's utter shit

A MAN.

@Barcham2015 @stillicides @StephanieJay_UK @paulwhitelam @ajlee17 @bbcdoctorwho Spot on mate, I was not either. The… https://t.co/E2unALe9l5
Alex Wadey @AlexWadey1

@Barcham2015 @stillicides @StephanieJay_UK @paulwhitelam @ajlee17 @bbcdoctorwho Spot on mate, I was not either. The… https://t.co/E2unALe9l5

Like other mans...

@bbcdoctorwho @spenley Giving in to pressure, Dr who is a man like superman &amp; spiderman.
Paul Williams @newwales

@bbcdoctorwho @spenley Giving in to pressure, Dr who is a man like superman &amp; spiderman.

...

@bbcdoctorwho Ruined
Sam @FleXyYT

@bbcdoctorwho Ruined

So, obviously people made jokes about others' disappointment, because that's how the internet works.

*Doctor Who literally breaks the laws of physics* - Oh yeah makes sense *Doctor could be a woman* - IMPOSSIBLE HOW DARE YOU #doctor13
Ruth @anxiouslion

*Doctor Who literally breaks the laws of physics* - Oh yeah makes sense *Doctor could be a woman* - IMPOSSIBLE HOW DARE YOU #doctor13

Oh great a female Doctor Who. What next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?!
m@®|{ µø₽₽û§🏳️‍🌈 @markhoppus

Oh great a female Doctor Who. What next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?!

Your dad thinks Dr Who being a woman spoils the realism of someone travelling space &amp; time in a phonebox fighting bins with plungers on them
Jonny Sharples @JonnyGabriel

Your dad thinks Dr Who being a woman spoils the realism of someone travelling space &amp; time in a phonebox fighting bins with plungers on them

"Time Travel Is For Men And Men Only."

I took Daily Mail comments from people angry about a possible Female Dr Who and turned them into episode titles for… https://t.co/f3Hga2Da4E
TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon

I took Daily Mail comments from people angry about a possible Female Dr Who and turned them into episode titles for… https://t.co/f3Hga2Da4E

The sarcasm was heavy.

It’s a Doctor Who special on Christmas Eve, not a Doctor Who special on Christmas Steve.
Joel Watson @hijinksensue

It’s a Doctor Who special on Christmas Eve, not a Doctor Who special on Christmas Steve.

Doctor Who just won't be the same without The Doctor going on about his dick all the time.
Geoff Lloyd @GeoffLloyd

Doctor Who just won't be the same without The Doctor going on about his dick all the time.

WHERE?

A girl Dr Who, my God where can I go anymore to see white men in sci fi and fantasy pop culture.
Low-Quality Goat @JuliusGoat

A girl Dr Who, my God where can I go anymore to see white men in sci fi and fantasy pop culture.

clara oswald - bisexual bill potts - openly gay poc companion missy - first female master 13th doctor - female doctor who is DOING THAT
austin @doctorbasill

clara oswald - bisexual bill potts - openly gay poc companion missy - first female master 13th doctor - female doctor who is DOING THAT

Ah-ha!

you (dumb): let’s argue about the gender of doctor who me (smart): actually it’s doctor whom
Hippo @InternetHippo

you (dumb): let’s argue about the gender of doctor who me (smart): actually it’s doctor whom

1534, a great year.

Interesting how the Doctor Who casting announcement reflects real life issues such as time travel, as most comments about it date from 1534.
Anwen @Kyatic

Interesting how the Doctor Who casting announcement reflects real life issues such as time travel, as most comments about it date from 1534.

This person provided some friendly reminders.

If you're angry about #doctor13 possibly being a woman, just remember: 1) Its not real 2) The Doctor is an alien 3) You're a moron
Northern Loudmouth @Mike_Loudmouth

If you're angry about #doctor13 possibly being a woman, just remember: 1) Its not real 2) The Doctor is an alien 3) You're a moron

'Dr. Who can't be a woman' says guys who watch a show where phone booths still exist.
gabrus🚽 @jongabrus

'Dr. Who can't be a woman' says guys who watch a show where phone booths still exist.

*Enters mind of someone who objects to woman taking role of Doctor Who* "Wow, it's so much smaller on the inside" #DoctorWho13
Peter Broks @peterbroks

*Enters mind of someone who objects to woman taking role of Doctor Who* "Wow, it's so much smaller on the inside" #DoctorWho13

?????

A FEMALE Doctor Who? What's next? A female DIFFERENT THING I'm not that familiar with????!
Kibblesmith ⚔️ @kibblesmith

A FEMALE Doctor Who? What's next? A female DIFFERENT THING I'm not that familiar with????!

Anyway, it's the END of the WORLD.

Just been outside for the 1st time since we've had a lady #DoctorWho. Everything's on fire, the sky's fallen in &amp; there are bras everywhere😱
Clayton Hickman @claytonhickman

Just been outside for the 1st time since we've had a lady #DoctorWho. Everything's on fire, the sky's fallen in &amp; there are bras everywhere😱

SO WATCH OUT.

WE HAVE TAKEN YOUR GHOSTBUSTERS AND STAR WARS AND SUPERHEROES AND DOCTOR WHO NOTHING IS SACRED WE WILL DEFILE IT ALL WITH OUR WOMANLY HANDS
gracelyn @andlivefromny

WE HAVE TAKEN YOUR GHOSTBUSTERS AND STAR WARS AND SUPERHEROES AND DOCTOR WHO NOTHING IS SACRED WE WILL DEFILE IT ALL WITH OUR WOMANLY HANDS

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Scott Bryan is a TV editor for BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact this reporter at: scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com

Contact Scott Bryan at scott.bryan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

