Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

This Woman Left The Most Amazing Set Of Directions For Her Pet Sitter And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts

"Don't you hate her cause you ain't her!"

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Elaine Diaz with her 3-year-old Pomeranian, Pepper. They live in Fresno, California. Diaz told BuzzFeed News that she treats Pepper "like a child."

Elaine Diaz

Some facts about Pepper: She loves cucumbers and is shy around strangers.

Elaine Diaz

Diaz is on vacation for four days, so her 20-year-old nephew Tommy Rios is watching Pepper.

Tommy Rios

"It’s my first time leaving her with my nephew Tommy and that’s what was so nerve-racking for me," Diaz said.

My aunt is having me house sit and watch her dog and omg she's too much lol
Tommy @TommyRivers

My aunt is having me house sit and watch her dog and omg she's too much lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are PRETTY obsessed with how Diaz told Tommy to care for Pepper AKA "the most beautiful girl in the world."

Tommy Rivers

DON'Ts

Tommy Rivers

Don't hate her cause you ain't her!

@TommyRivers @witchyhellbroth Key
2 hot 2 goth 🕷💦 @biancaxunise

@TommyRivers @witchyhellbroth Key

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people approved of the list, considering that Pepper OBVIOUSLY deserves the best.

@TommyRivers pepper is a queen and should be treated as such
kenna @kennaainsley

@TommyRivers pepper is a queen and should be treated as such

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TommyRivers @dog_rates That's a hell of a list but I'm pretty sure Pepper's worth it.
Martha Kelly @MarthaKelly3

@TommyRivers @dog_rates That's a hell of a list but I'm pretty sure Pepper's worth it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@TommyRivers To be fair she does look like an excellent dog.
Ability Drain @AbilityDrain

@TommyRivers To be fair she does look like an excellent dog.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others related to it.

@TommyRivers @dog_rates @tarablagg why is this me with sweetie pie
Courtney 🌻 @courthambleton

@TommyRivers @dog_rates @tarablagg why is this me with sweetie pie

Reply Retweet Favorite
@amanda_swenski @TommyRivers Hahahahah me rn
Nicole @nicolebellisar2

@amanda_swenski @TommyRivers Hahahahah me rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

People became pretty invested in Pepper's well-being and like Tommy's aunt, wanted updates.

@TommyRivers where is Pepper tonight we must know if she's ok
Samantha Vicent @samanthavicent

@TommyRivers where is Pepper tonight we must know if she's ok

Reply Retweet Favorite

And photographic evidence.

@TommyRivers @hotfattygirl Please send a picture of Pepper holding a newspaper with today's date immediately for proof of life. 😂
Cruel Valentine @CruelValentine

@TommyRivers @hotfattygirl Please send a picture of Pepper holding a newspaper with today's date immediately for proof of life. 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

It seems like Tommy is trying his best to make Pepper happy. “I have to give her belly rubs and everything and she just loves it," he said.

But Tommy has NOT followed through with the daily photo schedule. "He’s going to get in trouble for that," Diaz laughed. "He didn’t quite do it every day.”

@TommyRivers update us on pepper every day. it's been 24 hours since this post hurry.
abdul 🚀 @Advil

@TommyRivers update us on pepper every day. it's been 24 hours since this post hurry.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Both Tommy and Diaz said that they're shocked that his post went so viral. Diaz called her list's popularity "so funny."

As for Pepper, here she is, after viral fame, posing in her PJs.

Update: you made her really happy and now she's going to bed lol
Tommy @TommyRivers

Update: you made her really happy and now she's going to bed lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

You better respect the queen!

Elaine Diaz

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews