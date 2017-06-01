Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

People Are So Emotional Over This Dad Walking His Daughter To School On Her First And Last Day

"Holding back the tears."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet 18-year-old Brittany and her dad, Jason Gayler. They live in a small town in Texas. Last Thursday was her last day of high school, the teen told BuzzFeed News.

Brittany Gayler

Her father decided to walk Brittany to school on her last day. He was inspired by this old photograph, of him walking 5-year-old Brittany to her first day of kindergarten.

Brittany Gayler

So on the teen's final day of high school, he walked her again, for the last time.

Brittany Gayler

The father said that he was "holding back the tears." "It was an emotional time," he said.

The teen said the walk was bittersweet. "I’ve always been so grateful that my parents have always been there for me," she said. She was also a ~bit~ embarrassed. “She’s still a cool teen— if you know what I mean," her dad laughed.
Brittany Gayler

The teen said the walk was bittersweet. "I’ve always been so grateful that my parents have always been there for me," she said. She was also a ~bit~ embarrassed.

“She’s still a cool teen— if you know what I mean," her dad laughed.

Brittany shared the photos on Twitter and they made people so emotional.

my dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day
Brittany Gayler @BrittanyGayler

my dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day

Reply Retweet Favorite

AWWWWW.

@BrittanyGayler
King's daughter ❤️ @Iveth_mahomie

@BrittanyGayler

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This is so cute."

@BrittanyGayler this is so cute
b.a.d @brooklynnalea

@BrittanyGayler this is so cute

Reply Retweet Favorite

Too much for this person.

@BrittanyGayler This is so pure and cute I cant
Potatum🍟 @tatumdfinley

@BrittanyGayler This is so pure and cute I cant

Reply Retweet Favorite

And lots of people commented on the dad's ~look.~

@BrittanyGayler He hasn't aged a day
Jordan Nicole 🐻💕 @Rogers_Jordan16

@BrittanyGayler He hasn't aged a day

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BrittanyGayler Why did he get younger?
Travis Neill @travis_neill

@BrittanyGayler Why did he get younger?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@BrittanyGayler can ur dad slide into my dms. im joking but this is so cute
lil k 🤘🏼☹️🤘🏼 @Kayleeeann__

@BrittanyGayler can ur dad slide into my dms. im joking but this is so cute

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brittany was shocked by her tweet's popularity. "I was like ‘oh my lord, what is going on,'" she said. The teen said she moves out for college in around two months.

.... the sweetest thing.. ever. https://t.co/zlI02Htf8G
hannah savage @hannahsavage316

.... the sweetest thing.. ever. https://t.co/zlI02Htf8G

Reply Retweet Favorite

They grow up so fast!

Brittany Gayler

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews