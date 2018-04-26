This College Has A Cry Closet That's Filled With Stuffed Animals. People Aren't Sure How To Feel.

"It is an example of how art has the power to catalyze important conversations and engage the public."

According to the spokesperson, the closet was made by a senior named Nemo Miller, who is in the College of Fine Arts. She made it in her wood-shop class.

“I am providing a space for students who are studying during finals week to go take a five to ten-minute break in a nice cushy…soft environment away from all the harsh lights of the library,” Miller told The Daily Utah Chronicle.

Miller did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for an interview.

It's unclear if any faculty have cried in the closet. "I personally don’t know of any faculty who have used it," the spokesperson said.