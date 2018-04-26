 back to top
This College Has A Cry Closet That's Filled With Stuffed Animals. People Aren't Sure How To Feel.

"We have those in the real world too. It's called your local bar."

Remy Smidt
Jackie Larsen, 20, who is in her third year at the University of Utah did not think that the cry closet on campus was real at first.

&quot;My friend Hunter told me about the closet and I didn&#x27;t believe her initially,&quot; Larsen told BuzzFeed News. &quot;Then we took a study break to go check it out.&quot;
On April 22, the university installed the so-called Cry Closet in their library, and it will be up through the rest of the month. A sign hangs on it that reads: "This space is meant to provide a place for students studying for finals to take a short 10-minute break."

There are five rules for the cry closet, one of them being that you have 10 minutes to cry.

The others are: "Knock before entering," "Only on person in the closet at a time," "Turn lights and timer off before leaving," and "Use #cryclosetuofu if posting on social media."

Larsen called the closet "super cool" and said that the "walls are covered with carpet-like material and some insulation to make it somewhat soundproof."

so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education
jacks @aJackieLarsen

so my school installed a cry closet in the library LMFAOOOOOOOOO what is higher education

"The door has lights you can press to turn on as well as a timer," she said.

And, she noted, it's also filled with stuffed animals.

"The installation, available for use by all students, has sparked dialogue about expressing emotions, particularly those in public spaces," a rep from the University of Utah told BuzzFeed News.

&quot;It is an example of how art has the power to catalyze important conversations and engage the public.&quot;According to the spokesperson, the closet was made by a senior named Nemo Miller, who is in the College of Fine Arts. She made it in her wood-shop class. “I am providing a space for students who are studying during finals week to go take a five to ten-minute break in a nice cushy…soft environment away from all the harsh lights of the library,” Miller told The Daily Utah Chronicle.Miller did not immediately return BuzzFeed News&#x27; request for an interview.It&#x27;s unclear if any faculty have cried in the closet. &quot;I personally don’t know of any faculty who have used it,&quot; the spokesperson said.
"It is an example of how art has the power to catalyze important conversations and engage the public."

According to the spokesperson, the closet was made by a senior named Nemo Miller, who is in the College of Fine Arts. She made it in her wood-shop class.

“I am providing a space for students who are studying during finals week to go take a five to ten-minute break in a nice cushy…soft environment away from all the harsh lights of the library,” Miller told The Daily Utah Chronicle.

Miller did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for an interview.

It's unclear if any faculty have cried in the closet. "I personally don’t know of any faculty who have used it," the spokesperson said.

Larsen herself has not yet cried in it, she said. "But I have three finals within the next five days so I may definitely use it," she added, laughing.

A lot of people online responded cheekily to to the idea of a cry closet, saying that it was going to be used for more than crying (wink, smirk, wink).

@aJackieLarsen We all know this will be used for things other than crying 😏
Grace F ✨ @Grace_PF

@aJackieLarsen We all know this will be used for things other than crying 😏

so many people are going to bang in that closet https://t.co/ZUnnaJbu1q
Sonny Bunch @SonnyBunch

so many people are going to bang in that closet https://t.co/ZUnnaJbu1q

However, rule number two of the closet EXPLICITLY states that only ONE person is allowed in at a time.

University of Utah has a specially built Cry Closet for students. Their Safe Space will no doubt be used for more than crying, lol! https://t.co/VHjcFbH6eO
Cesca's Nest @cescasnest

University of Utah has a specially built Cry Closet for students. Their Safe Space will no doubt be used for more than crying, lol! https://t.co/VHjcFbH6eO

Someone else responded, joking that they also have a cry closet — it's also called an office.

Mine is called "my office." https://t.co/OUXQR89NTW
Kevin Shafer 🇺🇸🇨🇦 @kshaferbyu

Mine is called "my office." https://t.co/OUXQR89NTW

However, David Alan Grier tweeted that needs one FOR his office.

@aJackieLarsen @EvanRCrawford I need this Muthafucka n my office!
David Alan Grier @davidalangrier

@aJackieLarsen @EvanRCrawford I need this Muthafucka n my office!

Someone else said that bars are also cry closets.

We have those in the real world too. It's called your local Bar. https://t.co/fcqLFOxRIn
The People's Cube 👌 @ThePeoplesCube

We have those in the real world too. It's called your local Bar. https://t.co/fcqLFOxRIn

And one person listed a bunch of questions and concerns...

What if the person inside is crying SO HARD that everyone can hear them...what if there is a huge line that forms outside of it. Is there a crying time limit? So many issues.... https://t.co/WA4WSP3l1G
Amee Vanderpool @girlsreallyrule

What if the person inside is crying SO HARD that everyone can hear them...what if there is a huge line that forms outside of it. Is there a crying time limit? So many issues.... https://t.co/WA4WSP3l1G

Someone else said this cry closet shows that shit is "#doomed" given that, to him, this generation is full of "babies in adult bodies."

We're raising a generation of babies in adult bodies. #Doomed https://t.co/Z2feiVQw8W
Daddy Warpig @Daddy_Warpig

We're raising a generation of babies in adult bodies. #Doomed https://t.co/Z2feiVQw8W

Things got political. An account that appears to belong to a pro-Trump furry offered up some big bucks, calling for someone to put a Trump sticker inside it.

@aJackieLarsen I will PayPal $100 to anyone who places a TRUMP sticker in the thing and shows me photo evidence it happened. 100% serious no joke you have my word.
realDojoDingo @DojoTheDingo

@aJackieLarsen I will PayPal $100 to anyone who places a TRUMP sticker in the thing and shows me photo evidence it happened. 100% serious no joke you have my word.

@Bagofingers @aJackieLarsen So someone should be able to get in there an get r done
realDojoDingo @DojoTheDingo

@Bagofingers @aJackieLarsen So someone should be able to get in there an get r done

And others said it was made "for Liberal Snowflakes."

@aJackieLarsen University Of Utah now has a specially built Cry Closet for Liberal Snowflakes. Just one more feature, and it will be perfect! #cryclosetuofu https://t.co/mblvIgCNJE
Dragon-Energy In L.A. @MarisaInCali

@aJackieLarsen University Of Utah now has a specially built Cry Closet for Liberal Snowflakes. Just one more feature, and it will be perfect! #cryclosetuofu https://t.co/mblvIgCNJE

WHAT IN GOD'S NAME IS WRONG WITH OUR HIGHER EDUCATION PEOPLE.... ARE THEY ON DRUGS, EATING TIDE PODS, OR TAKING LEAVE OF THEIR MINDS... OH I FORGOT.... THEY'RE LIBERALS https://t.co/9xBd8RCwV8
#LOVEGOD #MAGA #TEXAN #CODEOFVETS @RevRon07

WHAT IN GOD'S NAME IS WRONG WITH OUR HIGHER EDUCATION PEOPLE.... ARE THEY ON DRUGS, EATING TIDE PODS, OR TAKING LEAVE OF THEIR MINDS... OH I FORGOT.... THEY'RE LIBERALS https://t.co/9xBd8RCwV8

The cry closet will be in the library at the University of Utah until May 2. Cry while you can, kids!

@aJackieLarsen I would be in this closet multiple times a day
Hannah Pearce @hmp123321

@aJackieLarsen I would be in this closet multiple times a day

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

