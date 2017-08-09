 go to content

People Are A Bit Worried About This Trump-Like Inflatable Next To The White House

"I don't think calling Trump a chicken is the smartest move right now."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

After this Trump-like statue was erected to usher in the Year of Rooster in Taiyuan, China, retailers began selling inflatable imitations of it.

Bless whomever was responsible for this statue in Taiyuan, China. Year of the rooster, indeed! 🐔😬
Sally Kohn @sallykohn
Sally Kohn @sallykohn

Bless whomever was responsible for this statue in Taiyuan, China. Year of the rooster, indeed! 🐔😬

Like this:

A Chinese factory is hatching giant inflatable chickens resembling Donald Trump to usher in the #yearoftherooster
AFP news agency @AFP
AFP news agency @AFP

A Chinese factory is hatching giant inflatable chickens resembling Donald Trump to usher in the #yearoftherooster

Note the Rooster's hands.

Look what appeared outside of the White House on Wednesday:

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
FOX10Phoenix / Via Facebook: FOX10Phoenix

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

30ft Trump chicken inflated behind the White House. Walked over to see for myself. Children(pictured)were kicking i… https://t.co/mVN1QUQG8I
Sarah Valerio @Sarah_SV
Sarah Valerio @Sarah_SV

30ft Trump chicken inflated behind the White House. Walked over to see for myself. Children(pictured)were kicking i… https://t.co/mVN1QUQG8I

It appears some protesters have inflated this behind the White House.
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

It appears some protesters have inflated this behind the White House.

"YAS GAWD," one person responded.

@SteveKopack YAS GAWD.
🗣Joyce Waz Here🗣 @jtp4evr

@SteveKopack YAS GAWD.

Another person found it to be heroic.

Sometimes a hero steps forward. https://t.co/0NSk7RmH0i
Jeet Heer @HeerJeet
Jeet Heer @HeerJeet

Sometimes a hero steps forward. https://t.co/0NSk7RmH0i

But others were concerned...

Given the recent political escalations, I'm not entirely convinced we should be goading Trump by calling him a chic… https://t.co/dWkK02Akdb
SofiaRune @sofiarune
SofiaRune @sofiarune

Given the recent political escalations, I'm not entirely convinced we should be goading Trump by calling him a chic… https://t.co/dWkK02Akdb

I don't think calling Trump a chicken is the smartest move right now. https://t.co/XMMkgMSGmo
neontaster @neontaster
neontaster @neontaster

I don't think calling Trump a chicken is the smartest move right now. https://t.co/XMMkgMSGmo

Is this the beginning of the end?

Why did they burn the world daddy? Well you see child, there was this inflatable chicken and https://t.co/M5xA09mWJa
Emma Evans, Rebel @TrancewithMe
Emma Evans, Rebel @TrancewithMe

Why did they burn the world daddy? Well you see child, there was this inflatable chicken and https://t.co/M5xA09mWJa

It's unclear if the president of the United States is aware of the inflatable rooster, as he is not at home. He's in New Jersey— at his golf club.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

