3. Carter’s mom, Stephanie Adcock, found Rowdy’s Facebook page around a year ago.

Since, she said, her son has become proud of the spots that once made him anxious. “Rowdy made him do a 180 with his confidence,” Adcock said.

“Right around the time we discovered Rowdy, [Carter] looked at me one night and said your skin’s boring because you don’t have vitiligo,” she recalled.