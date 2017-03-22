Get Our App!
A Dog Helped This 8-Year-Old Learn To Love His Spots And It's Too Much

I can’t.

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is Rowdy with his mom, Niki Umbenhower. They live in Oregon. Umbenhower told BuzzFeed News that her old doggo has vitiligo.

This is Rowdy with his mom, Niki Umbenhower. They live in Oregon. Umbenhower told BuzzFeed News that her old doggo has vitiligo.

View this image ›

Niki Umbenhower

2. And so does 8-year-old Carter Blanchard, who lives in Arkansas. Vitiligo is a benign condition which causes loss of skin pigment.

And so does 8-year-old Carter Blanchard, who lives in Arkansas. Vitiligo is a benign condition which causes loss of skin pigment.

View this image ›

Stephanie Adcock

3. Carter’s mom, Stephanie Adcock, found Rowdy’s Facebook page around a year ago.

Since, she said, her son has become proud of the spots that once made him anxious. “Rowdy made him do a 180 with his confidence,” Adcock said.

“Right around the time we discovered Rowdy, [Carter] looked at me one night and said your skin’s boring because you don’t have vitiligo,” she recalled.

4. I mean, look at these groovy patches.

I mean, look at these groovy patches.

View this image ›

White Eyed Rowdy / Via Facebook: rowdyumbenhower

5. On Saturday, Carter was able to fly with his mom to meet Rowdy in person!!! "You would think they grew up together," Adcock said of the first meeting. "He immediately went to Rowdy."

On Saturday, Carter was able to fly with his mom to meet Rowdy in person!!! “You would think they grew up together," Adcock said of the first meeting. "He immediately went to Rowdy."

View this image ›

Stephanie Adcock

“It was a dream for both of us for a very long time,” Umbenhower said. “Neither one of us have money that we could do that.” An anonymous donor familiar with Rowdy and Carter’s relationship funded the trip.

6. The pair even did a photo shoot together and looked ~pretty~ cute.

The pair even did a photo shoot together and looked ~pretty~ cute.

View this image ›

Lindsay Hile / Via Facebook: SitStayPetPhotography

7. My heart!

My heart!

View this image ›

Lindsay Hile / Via Facebook: SitStayPetPhotography

Umbenhower wants more kids like Carter to meet her patchy pup — who is older and sadly in bad health. “There’s a push to have kids meet Rowdy as soon as possible,” she said.

As for Carter, he returns home with his mom Thursday morning.

“This is the dog that really changed his childhood for him. It’s going to be hard for us to leave him,” Adcock said.

9. Rowdy and Carter 4 ever.

Rowdy and Carter 4 ever.

View this image ›

Stephanie Adcock

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
