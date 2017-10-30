 back to top
This Student Asked His Professor For Help With Asking Someone Out And Now People Are Taking Notes

"Ethos, logos and pathos you say?"

Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jake Moreno is a 22-year-old student at Salt Lake Community College in Utah. Last week, he asked his philosophy of religion professor, Shannon Atkinson, to help him draft a text message to a girl he wanted to take out on a date.

Jake Moreno

Moreno told BuzzFeed News his professor is a “very funny, very charming guy.”

Jake Moreno

"Jacob approached me after class wondering if the triangle and Aristotelian Rhetoric could be used to ask a woman on a date and I was intrigued, thus my help," Atkinson told BuzzFeed News in an email. "Honestly, Jacob was the brains behind the whole thing; my part was only in helping him form the 'wording' of the text so he didn’t come off too strong."

Atkinson said that he met with Moreno for around five minutes, and that he helped him with pathos.

"My only real input into this whole thing was having him really appeal to the pathos part of the triangle and be sensitive and cognizant of the ‘details’ of her life situation, as often in rhetoric of this type that is what is going to put him over the top, so to speak," he said.

"This is where Jacob brought up how she was moving, he wanted to create a stress reliever, and then the kicker, her dog."

"I thought including all three would appeal well to her pathos," Aktinson said. "The logos and ethos sides were pretty straightforward and he had these pretty much settled."

Although Moreno approached his professor in a joking manner, his quest for help was earnest. "I wasn’t lying when I said I don’t have many skills when it comes to wooing the ladies," he said with a laugh. He didn't have much faith in the strategy. "I did not think Hannah would say yes," he said.

jake @squidslippers

yooo i have about 0 skills when it comes to texting girls so i legit asked my english professor to help me draft a… https://t.co/T5yRT8E2lN

But she did!

Jake Moreno

A whole lot of people on Twitter took notes.

Josh 🇺🇸 @Sxndovall

@JordanCrane97 @squidslippers Me rn

Brujeria 💀😈 @JoshuaObanor

@squidslippers Ethos, logos and pathos you say?

queen quen @quenblackwell

all I get is a “when we finna chill,” I refuse to put up these bum antics. I’m now ONLY entertaining ethos pathos l… https://t.co/Cu1BpSY8nh

This person was impressed that Jake sought advice from his professor.

Qov @CanadaAviatrix

@squidslippers Asking the English prof for help shows this guy has skills many lack: self-assessment and selection of appropriate advisors.

damned daniel @thedrtaylor

This is why we need the humanities. https://t.co/fjLE6KzmUu

Moreno said that he and Hannah went on a date Friday evening. They watched the sunset and went to a burger joint, and he even hung out with her dog.

jake @squidslippers

JUST GOT BACK FROM MY DATE LOOK HOW CUTE HANNAH IS I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE SHE SAID YES 😭😊 WE FINGER PAINTED THE SUN… https://t.co/ve1fG6fWtk

The college student said that he disclosed the strategy behind his text message during the date.

"Honestly, I kind of thought it was funny," Hannah said of the revelation. She told BuzzFeed News that she doesn't have a Twitter account.

She said that she was "super impressed" by the effort that went into the text message, noting that most guys don't try nearly as hard as Moreno did.

Moreno isn't sure if there will be a second date. "I don’t know actually, only time will tell that," he said.

Michelle S. Pumpkins @msteinnn

@squidslippers Yeah ok I’m emotionally invested now

Hannah said something similar: "I felt like it went well. I guess we'll just have to see," she said.

As for the professor, he is considering making some changes to his resume.

"I guess it was quite successful because Jacob said she said yes, went on the date, and now perhaps matchmaker will have to go on my resume in the near future," Atkinson said.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

