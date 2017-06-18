People Reacted Like Really Mature Adults After Scientists Encountered This Dick-Shaped Creature

This past week scientists returned from a month-long deep-sea research trip off of eastern Australia.
The team encountered a whole lot of freaky looking creatures, like this sea spider...
And this zombie worm...
And this —wait just a hot damn minute. That's a dick, right?
According to the International Business Times, this is not a sea dildo, but rather a species of worms named "Peanut worm" — so-called as they look like the small nut when they're threatened because their ~lenghty heads~ will contract.
GASP!
The worms can make more worms sexually and asexually.
Safe to say, when the International Business Times tweeted this photo on Saturday, everyone online acted like totally mature adults.
People love science.
Marine biology is fascinating.
Everyone is an expert.
Maybe someone lost something?
OK. Enough now.
Time to go.
See you all Down Under!
We don't deserve science.
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
