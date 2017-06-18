Sections

People Reacted Like Really Mature Adults After Scientists Encountered This Dick-Shaped Creature

We don't deserve science.

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This past week scientists returned from a month-long deep-sea research trip off of eastern Australia.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Museums Victoria

“The abyss is the largest and deepest habitat on the planet, covering half the world’s oceans and one third of Australia’s territory, but it remains the most unexplored environment on Earth," said Dr. Tim O’Hara, chief scientist of the expedition.

According to O'Hara, understanding this habitat is key to helping to preserve it: "This will assist in its conservation and management and help to protect it from the impacts of climate change, pollution and other human activity."

The team encountered a whole lot of freaky looking creatures, like this sea spider...

Robert Zugaro/CSIRO/Museums Victoria

And this zombie worm...

Maggie Georgieva/CSIRO/Museums Victoria

And this —wait just a hot damn minute. That's a dick, right?

Robert Zugaro/CSIRO/Museums Victoria

According to the International Business Times, this is not a sea dildo, but rather a species of worms named "Peanut worm" — so-called as they look like the small nut when they're threatened because their ~lenghty heads~ will contract.

GASP!

The worms can make more worms sexually and asexually.

Safe to say, when the International Business Times tweeted this photo on Saturday, everyone online acted like totally mature adults.

Peculiar group of sea creatures found in deep Australian abyss https://t.co/5WtQziRTCO
IBTimes UK @IBTimesUK

Peculiar group of sea creatures found in deep Australian abyss https://t.co/5WtQziRTCO

Reply Retweet Favorite

People love science.

@IBTimesUK Suddenly I wanna go deep sea diving
@festivating

@IBTimesUK Suddenly I wanna go deep sea diving

Reply Retweet Favorite

Marine biology is fascinating.

@festivating @IBTimesUK how deep u tryna go?
professional lurker @softmocha

@festivating @IBTimesUK how deep u tryna go?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Everyone is an expert.

@IBTimesUK @countmystars
Matthew D'Ambrosio™ @drmattdambrosio

@IBTimesUK @countmystars

Reply Retweet Favorite
@IBTimesUK @ianfroeb What is this one called? Dildofilphora?
SC @2xAught7

@IBTimesUK @ianfroeb What is this one called? Dildofilphora?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Maybe someone lost something?

@IBTimesUK Ariel's
Asia McClain Chapman @AsiaRChapman

@IBTimesUK Ariel's "Dinglehopper" 😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ariel better hide that thing before King Triton sees. https://t.co/LeqQHGdCGC
winford @WinCollings

Ariel better hide that thing before King Triton sees. https://t.co/LeqQHGdCGC

Reply Retweet Favorite

OK. Enough now.

@IBTimesUK What the mainstream media won't show u
Howie @HowieJason

@IBTimesUK What the mainstream media won't show u

Reply Retweet Favorite

Time to go.

@IBTimesUK how aussie thots are jumping in the water
shea @sheathebutter

@IBTimesUK how aussie thots are jumping in the water

Reply Retweet Favorite

See you all Down Under!

@IBTimesUK me jumping into the sea in Australia
Mascha @BrookeMedusa

@IBTimesUK me jumping into the sea in Australia

Reply Retweet Favorite

We don't deserve science.

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

