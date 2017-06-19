Sections

This Baby Became A Meme After Her Aunt Posted These Adorable Photos

"This entire thread, all the memes and all the love."

Posted on
Remy Smidt
Remy Smidt
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Meet Jordyn Smith, 20, and her 8-month-old niece, Amina. They live in Maryland. “We have a special bond," Jordyn told BuzzFeed News.

Jordyn Smith

This past week Jordyn had an EEG test and Amina had some pretty adorable reactions to it.

Jordyn Smith

"Have to wear EEG leads all over my head for the next few days.." Jordyn wrote on Twitter. "My niece has yet to become adjusted."

Have to wear EEG leads all over my head for the next few days.. my niece has yet to become adjusted
jo❁ @Jorrdyyyy

Have to wear EEG leads all over my head for the next few days.. my niece has yet to become adjusted

"Every time I walked I heard the little rollers coming behind me," Jordyn said. "And I’d turn around and she was side-eyeing me to the extreme."

Jordyn Smith

Hi.

Jordyn Smith

Hello.

Jordyn Smith

“I think she was more just like—curious than anything," said her aunt. "She was 5 or 6 months when I lost all my hair; she reacted the same exact way."

Jordyn Smith

People seemed to love the photos and a lot of people turned the curious baby into a meme.

@Jorrdyyyy Him:
Louis Karsenbarg @LouisKarsenbarg

@Jorrdyyyy Him: "Do you want fries?" Her: "Nah, I'm not hungry." *opens fries* Her:

When somebody say
Zaddy 🖤 @FlyAir4

When somebody say "I'll whoop everybody in this room"

@Jorrdyyyy When you hear a sound in the house but you're home alone
I LOVE PLANTS🥀🌷🌵 @watisubedoin

@Jorrdyyyy When you hear a sound in the house but you're home alone

@Jorrdyyyy When you get honked at but the light is still red.
Gaurav Kamath @kamathgaurav

@Jorrdyyyy When you get honked at but the light is still red.

“I think they’re hilarious. I knew a meme was going to come out of it," Jordyn said. "What people have come up with has just been so entertaining.”

I'm an epileptic and this made me giggle. The wee niece says it all. All the best to Jo. https://t.co/0fjGpW4HoL
Sue Brown @suebrownstories

I'm an epileptic and this made me giggle. The wee niece says it all. All the best to Jo. https://t.co/0fjGpW4HoL

Other people sent the 20-year-old a bunch of love. "We know the struggle," said this person. "We'll be praying for you!"

@Jorrdyyyy my daughters been diagnosed with a rare seizure disorder when she was 4 months. We know the struggle- we… https://t.co/dadY1eAJIW
Nadia @PoliticalGuruxx

@Jorrdyyyy my daughters been diagnosed with a rare seizure disorder when she was 4 months. We know the struggle- we… https://t.co/dadY1eAJIW

"Yoooo you go girl, that epileptic life chose me too!"

@Jorrdyyyy Yoooo you go girl, that epileptic life chose me too!
Man-🐋 @themandiest

@Jorrdyyyy Yoooo you go girl, that epileptic life chose me too!

Jordyn said that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and epilepsy this past year. “I’ve had just a bunch of health problems," she said. Her life has changed very dramatically, very rapidly.

@Jorrdyyyy Skin lashes eyebrows are still on point. Whatever you're going through your glowing right past it. Stay strong!
Miss Understood @ureadwhatisaid

@Jorrdyyyy Skin lashes eyebrows are still on point. Whatever you're going through your glowing right past it. Stay strong!

"A couple months ago I had to withdraw from school. I had to come home," Jordyn said, who was studying to become a pediatric nurse.

"I went from being a full-time student to not being able to drive, or take a bath, or walk up stairs."

Jordyn said that ~going viral~ has drawn a larger audience to her blog— where she writes about her life, like her pup trainee, Tucker.

"It was really uplifting," Jordyn said of the attention. "I'm still kind of in shock. It definitely makes you feel very supported."
Jordyn Smith

“It was really uplifting," Jordyn said of the attention. "I’m still kind of in shock. It definitely makes you feel very supported."

As for Amina, her mom, Taylor Smith, told BuzzFeed News that— although her daughter isn't aware of her fame — she anticipates that she'll appreciate the memes when she's older.

“She’s going to love it,” the mom said, who made little Amina a Twitter: @AminaIsFamous.

Jordyn Smith

Sometimes, the internet is really lovely.

This entire thread, all the memes and all the love. ❤️ https://t.co/IzTfFoBhSD
Nancy Forde @nancyfordephoto

This entire thread, all the memes and all the love. ❤️ https://t.co/IzTfFoBhSD

Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

