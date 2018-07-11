A 10-Year-Old Girl Died After She Tried To Rescue Her Kittens From Behind A Dryer

Share On more Share On more

A 10-year-old girl died from apparent electrocution on Saturday after trying to rescue kittens from behind a dryer in her Texas home, police said.

Greenlee Marie Buckley loved animals and wanted to be a veterinarian.

A spokesperson for the New Boston Police Department told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that authorities are still investigating the cause of death, but said that it was "possible electrocution from the dryer."

A medical examiner's office in Dallas is conducting an autopsy.

First responders arrived at the girl's home at roughly 7 p.m. and performed CPR on Greenlee. She was taken the hospital and pronounced dead there, police said.

The wiring throughout the home is now being investigated by three entities: the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the New Boston Police Department, and the fire marshal.

According to authorities, the family had previously had complaints about the electricity in their rented home. Power to it has since been shut off, and the family has willingly moved out.