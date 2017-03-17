11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know The National Endowment For The Arts Helped Create

10. Michael Cunningham’s first novel, A Home at the End of the World

Before he wrote the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Hours (which was later turned into the Academy-Award-winning film of the same name), Michael Cunningham started his career with an NEA fellowship, which he used to write his debut novel. In 2004, A Home at the End of the World was adapted by Cunningham into a film of the same name starring Colin Farrell and Robin Wright.