8. Brandão said it took a little bit of explaining to make her daughter’s great-grandmother understand the mix-up.

“We tried to explain right away but she didn’t understand at first,” Brandão said. “The next day we explained again and she understood and we got her a new figure of Saint Anthony.”

Brandão said the reactions online have been crazy. “I never expected any of this to happen, it’s crazy,” she said. “But it’s the funniest thing that ever happened to me.”