World

Whoa, You Guys, Look At These Pictures From A Huge Storm In Mexico City

It's not the apocalypse, but it looks like it.

Posted on
Rafael Cabrera
Head of News, BuzzFeed México

1. The rainy season seriously started in Mexico City on Wednesday, putting most of the city under several feet of water.

The Inner Circuit, at the height of Chapultepec Forest, turned into a river.
The Inner Circuit, at the height of Chapultepec Forest, turned into a river.

2. Just look at this set of cars that were completely engulfed as the floodwaters rose.

3. Firemen came to their rescue thankfully. As of now, it's unclear if any injuries occurred during the storm.

4. The Polanco area got hit the worst.

5. Mexico City was built on what used to be Lake Texcoco, so the rains seemed like an attempt for nature to change things back.

Twitter: @Viridianagp_

6. The Paseo de la Reforma lost all of its glamour in the process.

Just look at this disaster zone.
Just look at this disaster zone.

7. It was also raining inside the subway.

@marthadebayle Sera porque aqui tenemos cascadas dentro de el metro????? Asi la estacion panteones Toda una estaci… https://t.co/AZvHhQvO7S
Marcos Alfredo S.L @MarcosAlfredoS7

@marthadebayle Sera porque aqui tenemos cascadas dentro de el metro????? Asi la estacion panteones Toda una estaci… https://t.co/AZvHhQvO7S

Line 2 of the city's subway was literally flooding.

8. Carso Plaza? Also not great.

Interior de Plaza Carso inundado. ☔
Interior de Plaza Carso inundado. ☔

9. The rain started around 5 PM on Wednesday and absolutely refused to let up.

If you can, better to not go out.
If you can, better to not go out.

10. As if the deluge of water wasn't enough, the wind was intense, too.

Atención CDMX se registra intensa tormenta con granizo. Zonas norte, poniente y centro. Varias avenidas inundadas m… https://t.co/v8FW8UKwnG
Atención CDMX se registra intensa tormenta con granizo. Zonas norte, poniente y centro. Varias avenidas inundadas m… https://t.co/v8FW8UKwnG

11. But, because this is 2017 memes soon emerged from the chaos.

Twitter: @paumadrazo

12. The water reached the inside of houses, like this one in Polanco.

Twitter: @RuidoEnLaRed

13. Since the subway was a no-go, the streets were filled with people looking for a way to get around.

La línea 7 del @MetroCDMX colapsada del Rosario a Constituyentes. Polanco, el Apocalipsis. @reformaciudad @Reforma… https://t.co/P6YlD7NE3P
La línea 7 del @MetroCDMX colapsada del Rosario a Constituyentes. Polanco, el Apocalipsis. @reformaciudad @Reforma… https://t.co/P6YlD7NE3P

14. The pictures people managed to snap in the rain are beautiful and creepy.

Twitter: @pio_013

15. But for some, the beauty was heavily tempered by the fact that the rains had caused massive damage.

#CDMX #Lluvia Tras quedar varado un automóvil comenzó a incendiarse en Euler #Polanco
#CDMX #Lluvia Tras quedar varado un automóvil comenzó a incendiarse en Euler #Polanco

Like this car that caught fire after getting stranded.

16. The storms continued into Thursday, totally flooding La Villa Hospital.

La pesadilla de todo médico: infecciones nosocomiales por aguas de inundación dentro del hospital.
La pesadilla de todo médico: infecciones nosocomiales por aguas de inundación dentro del hospital.

Patients were evacuated to other nearby hospitals while the mess was cleaned up.

17. The police wound up having to rescue some people by boat from the waters.

La policía y rescatistas de la Ciudad de México auxilian a personas que transitan por la zona de Indios Verdes. Con… https://t.co/xBktWTufSG
La policía y rescatistas de la Ciudad de México auxilian a personas que transitan por la zona de Indios Verdes. Con… https://t.co/xBktWTufSG

18. And to top it off, a major highway was covered in hail.

PRECAUCIÓN: Lluvia 🌧 y granizo ⛄ en la Autopista y Carretera México Toluca a la altura de la Marquesa. #1
PRECAUCIÓN: Lluvia 🌧 y granizo ⛄ en la Autopista y Carretera México Toluca a la altura de la Marquesa. #1

The storms are expected to continue throughout Friday, so good luck out there, everyone.

This post was translated from Spanish.

