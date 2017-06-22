Uber employees are circulating a petition to reinstate Travis Kalanick as chief executive, two days after he resigned following months of scrutiny.

Managers are sending the petition to employees, according to sources at the company and a screenshot provided to BuzzFeed News. "Uber is TK and TK is Uber," the note reads, referring to Kalanick's internal nickname.

"TK, no matter his flaws (everyone has them) was one of the best leaders I have seen," the email continues.

The email also said employees should contact Uber board members Arianna Huffington and Garrett Camp, as well as former member Bill Gurley, to let them know they are unhappy that Kalanick resigned.

“A lot of people are extremely loyal to and in the cult of personality he had," one engineer told BuzzFeed News.



Another employee told BuzzFeed News the petition was "ridiculous," and that "TK knew there were cultural problems and ignored it." Asked if this employee would sign the petition, the person said "hell no."

Kalanick's resignation came one week after he said he would take a leave of absence and return as “Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve.”

Asked for comment, an Uber spokesman directed BuzzFeed News to a statement the company sent employees on Wednesday.



"As you'd expect, the emotions around Travis’ decision are intense. We understand that, and we want all of you to know that he did not make this decision lightly," the statement reads. "Stepping back now was his way of putting Uber first, as he always has. Travis gave more to this company than anyone. He had a deep and meaningful impact on countless numbers of people at Uber and around the world, and for that, we will forever be grateful."

Read the full email from Michael York, a product manager at Uber, here: