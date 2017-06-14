Sections

Tech

Uber Board Member Resigns After Sexist Remark At Staff Meeting Addressing Sexism

David Bonderman was criticized for making a sexist remark at an all-hands staff meeting earlier Tuesday.

Priya Anand
Priya Anand
BuzzFeed News Reporter
William Alden
William Alden
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Getty Images

Uber board member David Bonderman has resigned, hours after he was criticized for making a sexist remark at an all-hands staff meeting held to discuss an investigation into reports of sexual harassment and discrimination at Uber, a representative for the board confirmed.

The New York Times first reported the resignation of Bonderman, a partner at the private equity firm TPG.

"Today at Uber’s all-hands meeting, I directed a comment to my colleague and friend Arianna Huffington that was careless, inappropriate, and inexcusable. The comment came across in a way that was the opposite of what I intended, but I understand the destructive effect it had, and I take full responsibility for that," Bonderman wrote in a resignation statement. "Having worked with the company for some months on the Holder report, I recognize the importance of implementing the requirements of the report ... I need to hold myself to the same standards that we’re asking Uber to adopt. Therefore, I have decided to resign from Uber's board of directors, effective tomorrow morning."

Uber board member Arianna Huffington noted at the meeting on Tuesday that the ride-hailing giant's board is now 25% female: Nestlé executive Wan Ling Martello joined the board on Monday.

“There’s a lot of data that shows that when there is one woman on the board it’s much more likely that there will be a second woman,” she said.

Bonderman then interjected. “Actually what it shows is that it’s much more likely to be more talking,” he said. Bonderman later apologized in a company-wide email for his comment.

"I want to apologize to my fellow board member for a disrespectful comment that as directed at her during today's discussion," Bonderman wrote in an apology to staff afterward. "It was inappropriate. I also want to apologize to all Uber employees who were offended by the remark. I deeply regret it."

Following Bonderman's resignation, Huffington said in a statement that "I appreciate David doing the right thing for Uber at this time of critical cultural changes at the company.”

Priya Anand is a tech and transportation reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Priya Anand at priya.anand@buzzfeed.com.

William Alden is a business reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. Alden covers the technology industry.

Contact William Alden at will.alden@buzzfeed.com.

