These 12 Augmented Reality Experiences On iPhones Already Look Like The Future

The next version of iOS, the software that powers your iPhone and iPad, is jam-packed with cool new features, but none of them are as 🔥🔥🔥 as AR.
If you've ever played Pokémon Go, you'll be familiar with the concept.
At WWDC, Apple's annual conference for app developers held earlier this month, the company showed off just how sophisticated its AR technology is. Here's what it demoed on stage.
You'll be able to download AR apps from the App Store this fall, but right now, app developers are already experimenting with building AR experiences with a beta version of iOS 11 — and some of them look LIT AF.
Here's a robot dancing around someone's living room. 🤖
And a rocket landing next to someone's backyard pool. 🚀
Someone mapped out their bike ride IRL right on their living room table. 🚲
Another developer came up with a cool new way to measure things if you don't have a measuring tape handy. 📏
Inevitable, right? 😁
Here's a plane just floating in space in the middle of a room.
Check out this person blowing up 8-bit aliens from Space Invaders in an office space like they are the Doom guy. 👽
Watch these battleships go at each other in an ocean that's ... just a floor. 🚢
Behold a moon landing in somebody's KITCHEN! 🌚
Here’s somebody that’s now basically living INSIDE Minecraft. 🔨
Hold your breath as you watch this zombie shuffle down a dark corridor. 💀
And if the Widowmaker, the assassin from Overwatch, shows up in your bedroom like this, try not to scream too loudly. 🔫
Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.
