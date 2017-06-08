Ola, Uber's Largest Rival In India, Just Called The Company "Despicable" And "Low On Morality"

Uber's largest rival in India, Ola, has come out with a statement, which says that Uber is "low on morality."
Ola issued the statement after a Recode report revealed that Eric Alexander, Uber's president of business in the Asia Pacific region who has since been fired, obtained the medical records of a passenger who was raped by an Uber driver in New Delhi, India, in December 2014.
Sources told Recode that Uber did not believe the victim's story and thought that it was an attempt by Ola to hurt Uber's brand in India.
Here's Ola's full statement below:
"It is a shame that the privacy and morals of a woman have to be questioned in an attempt to trivialise a horrific crime. It is despicable that anyone can even conceive an attempt to malign competition using this as an opportunity. If this report were to be even remotely true, this is an all time low on morality and a reflection of the very character of an organisation."
Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.
Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.