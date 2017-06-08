Ola, Uber's Largest Rival In India, Just Called The Company "Despicable" And "Low On Morality"

Indian police escort Uber taxi driver and accused rapist Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) following his court appearance in New Delhi on December 8, 2014. Delhi's government on December 8 banned Uber from operating in the Indian capital after a passenger accused one of its drivers of rape.

Uber's largest rival in India, Ola, has come out with a statement, which says that Uber is "low on morality."



Ola issued the statement after a Recode report revealed that Eric Alexander, Uber's president of business in the Asia Pacific region who has since been fired, obtained the medical records of a passenger who was raped by an Uber driver in New Delhi, India, in December 2014.

According to the report, Uber did not believe the victim's story and thought that it was an attempt by Ola to hurt Uber's brand in India.

Here's Ola's full statement below: