Tech

Ola, Uber's Largest Rival In India, Just Called The Company "Despicable" And "Low On Morality"

According to reports, Uber thought that a December 2014 case where an Uber driver raped a passenger in New Delhi was a conspiracy by Ola.

Posted on
Pranav Dixit
Pranav Dixit
BuzzFeed News Reporter


Indian police escort Uber taxi driver and accused rapist Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) following his court appearance in New Delhi on December 8, 2014. Delhi's government on December 8 banned Uber from operating in the Indian capital after a passenger accused one of its drivers of rape.
Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images

Indian police escort Uber taxi driver and accused rapist Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) following his court appearance in New Delhi on December 8, 2014. Delhi's government on December 8 banned Uber from operating in the Indian capital after a passenger accused one of its drivers of rape.

Uber's largest rival in India, Ola, has come out with a statement, which says that Uber is "low on morality."

Ola issued the statement after a Recode report revealed that Eric Alexander, Uber's president of business in the Asia Pacific region who has since been fired, obtained the medical records of a passenger who was raped by an Uber driver in New Delhi, India, in December 2014.

According to the report, Uber did not believe the victim's story and thought that it was an attempt by Ola to hurt Uber's brand in India.

Here's Ola's full statement below:

"It is a shame that the privacy and morals of a woman have to be questioned in an attempt to trivialise a horrific crime. It is despicable that anyone can even conceive an attempt to malign competition using this as an opportunity. If this report were to be even remotely true, this is an all time low on morality and a reflection of the very character of an organisation."

Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.

Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

