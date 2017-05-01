Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
Tech

Facebook Created A Report That Described How Advertisers Could Target Insecure Teenagers

The 23-page internal report details how advertisers on Facebook could target teens at moments when they needed "a confidence boost."

Posted on
Pranav Dixit
Pranav Dixit
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A leaked 23-page document created at Facebook describes how the social network could target children as young as 14 with ads for when they felt “worthless” and “insecure”.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The document, which was obtained by The Australian, states that Facebook can figure out when young people feel “defeated”, “anxious”, “nervous”, “silly”, “stupid”, “useless”, “stressed”, and a “failure” by using algorithms that analyze what they post and who they interact with. It then details how advertisers can target them at moments when they “need a confidence boost.”

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, but a Facebook spokesperson told The Australian that the company had opened an investigation into why this internal report was created. “We will undertake disciplinary and other processes as appropriate,” the spokesperson said.

One of the most interesting parts of the report is Facebook’s analysis of the kinds of emotions that young people express during a typical week — “Monday - Thursday is about building confidence; the weekend is for broadcasting achievements,” it says.

This isn’t the first time that Facebook’s methods of ad-targeting have created a controversy. A 2016 report published by ProPublica revealed that advertisers on Facebook were able to exclude blacks, Hispanics and people from other races from certain ad campaigns, something that Facebook disabled earlier this year.

Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.

Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With Tech

Subscribe to our RSS feed