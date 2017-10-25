Amazon's New Service Lets Delivery People Open Your Front Door To Drop Packages Inside

Amazon is launching a a brand new service called Amazon Key that will let its couriers open your front door and drop your packages right inside when you’re away from the house.



And if you’re worried about letting a stranger inside your house, Amazon will let you watch the delivery live — or later — on your phone using a brand new internet-connected security camera called the Amazon Cloud Cam.

The service is available only to Prime members in 37 cities across the United States. This is how it works: For $250, Amazon will sell you the camera and a smart lock for your door (or just the camera for $120 if you already own a compatible smart lock). One you set the system up — or get an Amazon service person to hook it up for you for free — you’ll get an in-home delivery option each time you order something from Amazon.