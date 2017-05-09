Amazon Just Launched A Brand New Echo With A Screen For Video Calls

Amazon has launched a brand new device called the Echo Show. It’s essentially an Amazon Echo with a 7-inch touchscreen and a 5 megapixel camera built-in — which means that you can now tell Alexa to show you that YouTube video, throw up lyrics to the song that’s playing, see weather forecasts, and also make video calls with anyone with another Echo Show or the Alexa App.



The 41 ounce device will be available in two colors — black and white — and will be available in the US for $229 on June 28. Here's what it's like to use.