Tech

Amazon Just Launched A Brand New Echo With A Screen For Video Calls

The new device called the Echo Show will be available in the US on June 28.

Posted on
Pranav Dixit
Pranav Dixit
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Amazon

Amazon has launched a brand new device called the Echo Show. It’s essentially an Amazon Echo with a 7-inch touchscreen and a 5 megapixel camera built-in — which means that you can now tell Alexa to show you that YouTube video, throw up lyrics to the song that’s playing, see weather forecasts, and also make video calls with anyone with another Echo Show or the Alexa App.

The 41 ounce device will be available in two colors — black and white — and will be available in the US for $229 on June 28. Here's what it's like to use.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The Echo Show is the latest addition to Amazon’s family of Echo devices. Late last month, Amazon unveiled a hands-free, voice-activated camera called the Echo Look that uses algorithms to let you know which outfit looks best on you.

Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.

Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

