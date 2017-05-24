The GOP Health Care Bill Means 23 Million More Uninsured Americans, Congressional Budget Office Says

People who are pregnant, mentally ill or have pre-existing health conditions could face skyrocketing premiums under the Republican health care plan, according to a new Congressional Budget Office report.

The CBO projects that several states will waive the Obamacare rules that prevent insurers from raising prices on people due to their individual health circumstances, and this will lead to rapid cost increases for people facing health problems.

The CBO found that the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the House but still needs to be approved by the Senate, will save $119 billion over the next decade at a cost of 23 million more uninsured people than under Obamacare.

The state waivers allow insurers to offer bare bones insurance plans and charge higher rates to people with pre-existing conditions, all in the hopes of slashing premium costs everyone else.

Republicans were hoping for a boost in the projection of insured people. They did not get it.

The CBO projected the original AHCA to cause 24 million more uninsured people over the next decade. For the amended bill, that number drops by just one million to 23 million new uninsured.

The CBO expects less healthy people to face "extremely high premiums" in states that exercise the waivers.

"Over time, it would become more difficult for less healthy people (including people with preexisting medical conditions) in those states to purchase insurance because their premiums would continue to increase rapidly," says the report.



The CBO projects about one sixth of the American public to be affected by the waivers. It expects several benefits that currently are mandated to be part of all insurance plans to be dropped. These include maternity care, mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and pediatric dental benefits.

"In particular, out-of-pocket spending on maternity care and mental health and substance abuse services could increase by thousands of dollars in a given year," says the report.

The CBO says the AHCA will lower premium costs on average, but this is tied to plans covering a smaller percentage of total health care costs.



The CBO projects the amended AHCA to cut $834 million from Medicaid over the next decade, most of which is redirected into tax cuts. The CBO projects Medicaid rolls to shrink by 14 million people over the next decade as the Obamacare Medicaid expansion is rolled back.

Premiums will rise for plans that do not discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions in states that adopt the waivers, according to the report. The theory is that healthier people, who are less expensive to cover, will move into the cheaper health plans that only they are eligible for. This will raise costs on everyone, sick or healthy, in other plans.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

