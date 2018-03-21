The Austin Bombings Suspect Has Died In An Explosion After A Shootout, Police Confirm

APD and FBI officers at the scene of the fatal shooting of a man suspected have links to the Austin bombings

The man police believe was responsible for a string of lethal package bombs in Austin has died after a shootout with police that ended with him killing himself with an explosive device early Wednesday, police confirmed.

Austin police interim chief Brian Manley said in a press conference that the man, described as a 24-year-old white male, killed himself by detonating an explosive while still in his car as SWAT team officers approached on foot, after being pursued along Interstate-35, in the Round Rock district, in north Austin.

One officer fired on the suspect and another officer was injured by the blast.

Manley confirmed that the suspect – who has not been named as the investigation continues – was behind a series of five bombings which terrorized Austin in the last few weeks, killing two people.



The president tweeted the news Wednesday morning, "AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!"

He also urged Austin residents and its surrounding towns and cities to remain vigilant as there could be more undiscovered packages.

"We believe that this individual is responsible for all incidents that have taken place in Austin starting March 2 and since then," Manley said.

"We don’t know where he has been in the last 24 hours and we need your communities to remain vigilant. If you see something out off place, if you see something that causes concern, than call 911 because we have had far too many trudges in the last few weeks."

Manley said that in the last 24 to 36 hours, police had identified the man as the key suspect in the case and tracked him down to a hotel in the Round Rock area – officers were waiting for a tactical ballistics team to arrive before engaging him. But before the team could arrive, the suspect drove off, prompting a chase.

Austin police tweeted at 2:46 a.m. that it was working an officer-involved shooting. ATF confirmed that its officials were on the scene and closed I-35.

A driver captured the scene on I-35 shortly after the suspect was captured and described seeing some 50 police cars.

