A Package Bomb Has Exploded At A FedEx Facility Near San Antonio, Injuring One Person

FBI reportedly believes it is connected to the recent string of bomb attacks in nearby Austin.

A suspected package bomb has detonated at a FedEx shipping depot outside San Antonio, hurting one person, days after the latest in a string of similar explosions in nearby Austin.

The San Antonio Fire Department confirmed that the device exploded at around 12.25 A.M on Tuesday at a FedEx center in Schertz, about 65 miles southwest of Austin. One FedEx employee suffered a "percussion-type" injury but was not hospitalized. Investigators from both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene. FBI spokesperson Michelle Lee told a local Fox affiliate: "We suspect it is related to our investigation."

Schertz police said in a statement: "Early this morning, Schertz Police responded to the Fedex facility in the 9900 block of Doerr Lane for a report of an explosion.

"Further investigation revealed the explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One person was treated and released at the scene.

"We are currently working closely with several local and other Governmental agencies. We will keep everyone updated as we gather more information." Schertz police told a local ABC affiliate that the package was a medium-sized box which the hoped was not connected to the Austin bombings. Some 75 FedEx workers were present when the device exploded.



FBI in Schertz investigating an explosion that happened at a @FedEx ground facility around midnight. One woman reportedly injured #kens5eyewitness https://t.co/8FMrwz7YU1

The latest explosion in Austin on Sunday, which injured two men, may have been triggered by a trip wire, police said. Two people – Anthony Stephan House and Dreylen William Mason – died in two previous bombs this month, while another left a 75-year-old woman in a critical condition. A reward of $100,000 has been offered for information leading to the perpetrators' conviction.

According to schertz pd A medium sized package exploded on a conveyer track with metal shrapnel and nails at the fedex ground processing plant in schertz. One person injured from the concussion of of the detonation of the package. #kens5eyewitness https://t.co/uGcl1NddsF

San Antonio's bomb squad was already providing support to police in Austin in recent weeks.

