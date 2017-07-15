At Least 3 People Have Been Killed In A Honolulu High-Rise Apartment Building Fire

Share On more Share On more

At least three people were killed Friday after a fire broke out at a Honolulu high-rise apartment building, officials said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the 36-story Marco-Polo building and the fire was still raging hours after it was initially reported.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins told the Associated Press three people were killed and 12 others needed medical attention. Jenkins said some people may have become trapped inside the building and the number of fatalities could change.

Fire officials said residents were ordered to evacuate the building while others were told to shelter in place.

The fire, first reported on the 26th floor of the high-rise at 2:15 p.m., later spread to the 27th and 28th floors. The three victims were found on the 26th floor, officials said.

"As far as how the conditions are, we had to evacuate our firefighters about two or three times throughout the encounter," Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel P. Neves said. "It's very difficult."

The Marco-Polo building has 568 units and is located near the popular Waikiki tourist district. It is not equipped with fire sprinklers, Neves said.

"If we had fire sprinklers the fire probably would have been put out by now," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said as the building continued to burn.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.