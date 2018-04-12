This Al Qaeda Ally Could Be Tried For Crimes Against Humanity Over Gender Violence

Malian women pose during a dinner in their home, on January 31, 2013, shortly after Timbuktu was recaptured from Islamist militants by French-led forces.

The International Criminal Court is charging a militant linked to Al Qaeda in the Maghreb (AQIM) with gender-based persecution, which if upheld will be the first time that the court considers persecution on the basis of gender as a crime.

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud is being held at the Hague on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes including rape, sexual slavery, and torture during the take-over of Timbuktu by Islamic militants in 2012.

The ICC alleges that Al Hassan was the de facto chief of the Islamic police after the takeover of one of the world’s oldest cities, and that he participated in the policy of forced marriages, which led to the repeated rape and sexual enslavement of women and girls in Timbuktu and the surrounding region.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement that the charges “can address the untold suffering inflicted upon the Malian population and what they hold dear as a people,” and emphasized that her office is committed to bringing charges “built on a strong evidentiary foundation.”

Feminist legal activists and others vigorously advocated for the inclusion of rape and sex crimes in the statute that governs the ICC in response to mass rapes in Rwanda and Bosnia. But the legal concept has not yet been tested at the court since it was first established in 2002. Only one previous case has sought to bring charges of gender-based persecution, but the charges were dropped before reaching trial.