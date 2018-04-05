Trump Says An Unprecedented Number Of Rapes Are Occurring During The Caravan. Our Reporter Is There And Says That's False.

President Trump on Thursday said that "women are being raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before" during the caravan of asylum-seekers, mostly from Honduras, who are currently heading north in Mexico. A BuzzFeed News reporter who has been traveling with the caravan for 12 days says that's false.

Trump's comments came during an even that was supposed to be about the new tax law in West Virginia.



"Remember my opening remarks at Trump Tower when I opened," he said Thursday. "Everybody said, oh, he was so tough. I used the word rape. Yesterday it came out where this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before."

Trump appeared to be saying that the caravan was somehow responsible for the rape of women. Or that men in Mexico are raping women in the caravan. There is no evidence either are true.



BuzzFeed News immigration reporter Adolfo Flores then tweeted, "I’ve been with the caravan for 12 days and haven’t seen or heard of anyone being “raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before.”

He added, "To be clear I haven’t heard of anyone being raped in or around the caravan."