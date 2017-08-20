This Man Says He Was Mistaken For A Neo-Nazi And Stabbed

Joshua Witt, 26, says he was getting out of his car in the parking lot of a Steak 'n Shake in Sheridan, Co., on Wednesday when he says a man came over to him and attacked him with a knife.



Witt, who posted about the incident on Facebook later that evening, claims a man asked him if he was a neo-Nazi while reaching over his open car door to stab him.

"I was just getting out of my car to go get myself a milkshake and the next thing I hear is 'You one of them neo-Nazis" as this man is swinging a knife at my head over my car door," Witt told BuzzFeed News. "I threw my hands up out of natural reflex and then I kind of dived back in my car as the suspect took off running."