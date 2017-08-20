This Man Says He Was Mistaken For A Neo-Nazi And Stabbed

Joshua Witt, 26, says he was getting out of his car in the parking lot of a Steak 'n Shake in Sheridan, Co., on Wednesday when he says a man came over to him and attacked him with a knife.
Witt, who posted about the incident on Facebook later that evening, claims a man asked him if he was a neo-Nazi while reaching over his open car door to stab him.
"I was just getting out of my car to go get myself a milkshake and the next thing I hear is 'You one of them neo-Nazis" as this man is swinging a knife at my head over my car door," Witt told BuzzFeed News. "I threw my hands up out of natural reflex and then I kind of dived back in my car as the suspect took off running."
He called the police immediately, he said, and they arrived within minutes but weren't able to track the man down — nearby security cameras didn't capture his face. He said he went to the hospital and received three stitches to his hand.
Witt told BuzzFeed News he'd never seen the man before and that he has no affiliation with neo-Nazis, and no tattoos or symbols on him to suggest that he might.
The Sheridan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nidhi Prakash is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York
