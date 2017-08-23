A Concert Venue In The Netherlands Has Been Evacuated After A Terrorist Threat

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

A concert in the Dutch city of Rotterdam was canceled Wednesday after police, acting on a terrorism tip from Spanish authorities, stopped a van with gas bottles inside.

Officers detained the male driver of the van, which had Spanish plates, police said.



The Associated Press reported that the van was stopped near the concert venue, The Maassilo, which had planned to host the California-based band, the Allah -Lahs.

In a statement released by Dutch police, the driver was identified only as a Spanish national.

Police also did not detail what kind of gas the containers were for and said they were still looking into whether there was a link to terrorism.