A Concert Venue In The Netherlands Has Been Evacuated After A Terrorist Threat

A concert in the Dutch city of Rotterdam was canceled Wednesday after police, acting on a terrorism tip from Spanish authorities, stopped a van with gas bottles inside.
Officers detained the male driver of the van, which had Spanish plates, police said.
The Associated Press reported that the van was stopped near the concert venue, The Maassilo, which had planned to host the California-based band, the Allah -Lahs.
In a statement released by Dutch police, the driver was identified only as a Spanish national.
Police also did not detail what kind of gas the containers were for and said they were still looking into whether there was a link to terrorism.
The Allah-Lahs released this statement to BuzzFeed News:
Due to a potential terror threat at The Maassilo in Rotterdam, the Allah-Las show was cancelled tonight.
Details are not available at this time as the incident is still under investigation. The band is unharmed and are very grateful to the Rotterdam Police and other responsible agencies for detecting the potential threat before anyone was hurt.
We are unable to comment any further at this time.
The venue also posted a message to Twitter, saying the concert was canceled "because of a terror threat."
The US State Department also issued a message warning Americans to avoid the area.
"Police have closed off the area, and a heavy police presence is on the scene," the State Department said.
In a 2016 interview with the Guardian, lead Allah-Lahs singer Miles Michaud said the band chose their name because they wanted something "holy sounding."
“We get emails from Muslims, here in the US and around the world, saying they’re offended, but that absolutely wasn’t our intention,” Michaud told the paper. “We email back and explain why we chose the name and mainly they understand.”
European investigators have been working to determine the extent of the terror cell behind the Spain attacks last week that killed 15 people. Police in Catalonia said the terrorists had planned to use explosives in their attacks, but were forced to use vehicles after an accidental explosion killed three plot members at a home.
The information about the planned attack comes in the wake of other large-scale terror attacks on concert venues in Europe in recent years: the 2015 attack in Paris that included the Bataclan, where 89 people where killed, and the attack on an Araina Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May this year, where 22 people were killed.
