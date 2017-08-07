Chicago Is Suing The Trump Administration Over Its Anti-Sanctuary City Policies

Threats to cut off funding to cities that don't comply with immigration agents are unconstitutional, Chicago argues.

Chicago officials are suing the Department of Justice over rules they argue would force the city to give federal immigration officials sweeping access to people being detained in local jails pr face losing out on millions in grant funding. The grant conditions, the city argues, are "unauthorized and unconstitutional." Chicago is one of dozens of so-called "sanctuary cities," across the US that have pledged to not fully cooperate with immigration officials, arguing that doing so would harm relations and create distrust with residents.

"These new conditions also fly in the face of longstanding City policy that promotes cooperation between local law enforcement and immigrant communities, ensures access to essential city services for all residents, and makes all Chicagoans safer," the lawsuit states. The city received $2.3 million from a federal grant program last year to buy SWAT equipment, police cars, radios, and tasers, according to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office.

Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Here is Chicago's lawsuit against the Justice Dept. over new sanctuary cities-related conditions for DOJ grants:… https://t.co/QhAayb2nCm

This year, the Department of Justice announced that cities will be required to give federal agencies 48 hours' notice before releasing anyone suspected of being in the US illegally, even if they have not been charged with a crime, and that immigration agents would have access to police stations and law enforcement facilities, "effectively federalizing all of the city’s detention facilities", the lawsuit states. Despite the Chicago's "sanctuary city" status, Chicago police are already allowed to share information with federal agents about undocumented immigrants who have prior felony convictions, pending felony prosecutions, or who are in the department's gang database. Under the city's "Welcoming City Ordinance," Chicago officials are prohibited from asking about a person's immigration status and turning undocumented immigrants over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Local activists, with the support of some council members, are pushing to tighten up the ordinance to codify the city's position that ICE agents should not be freely allowed into law enforcement facilities. "The [Justice] Department puts Chicago in an untenable position, with the clock winding down: agree, by September 5, 2017, to accept the department’s new unconstitutional grant conditions, which would wipe away policies that have built trust and cooperation between law enforcement and immigrant communities over the decades; or stand on its rights and forfeit crucial funds that it and the eleven other jurisdictions on whose behalf it submits Byrne JAG applications have counted on for more than a decade to provide critical (and, at times, lifesaving) equipment to Chicago Police officers and critical services to Chicago residents," the lawsuit states. However, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in July that cities that do not comply with the Trump administration's policies of aggressively pursuing and deporting undocumented immigrants "make all of us less safe."

"In 2016, more Chicagoans were murdered than in New York City and Los Angeles combined," Devin O'Malley, a DOJ spokesman, told BuzzFeed News. "So it's especially tragic that the mayor is less concerned with that staggering figure than he is spending time and taxpayer money protecting criminal aliens and putting Chicago's law enforcement at greater risk." That's the same message that President Trump delivered throughout his campaign and in the months after he took office: that he believes undocumented immigrants are to blame for violent crime in cities like Chicago.

Share On email Share On email

Share On link Share On link Share This Link

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share

Nidhi Prakash is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York Contact Nidhi Prakash at nidhi.prakash@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!