How To Check All The Apps You’ve Authorized With Your Google, Facebook, And Twitter Accounts

Hundreds of Twitter accounts were hacked with a swastika through a third party app, which means it’s probably time to check on your Twitter apps.

Nicole Nguyen
Nicole Nguyen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier this morning, hackers took over hundreds of Twitter accounts and posted a message in Turkish that included swastikas and a “NaziHolland” hashtag. BBC North America, Reuters Japan, Nike Spain, and Duke University’s Twitter accounts were some of the targets.

A statement from Twitter revealed that the source of the hack was a third party app. The company claims users don’t need to take any action, but now might be a good time to review which apps you’ve authenticated with your Twitter login details and revoke apps that you no longer use.

3. It’s *very* simple. Go to twitter.com/settings/applications and review all of the apps you’ve authorized.

4. Then, click “Revoke access” (obvs).

5. You can also access the Apps page by clicking your profile picture > Settings and privacy > Apps.

6. While you’re at it, review the apps connected to your Google account.

From the link above, select Manage apps. Click on the app name and then Remove to de-authorize access.

7. Might as well check your Facebook log ins, too.

Hover over the app name and click the pencil to edit and the “X” to remove.

Nicole Nguyen covers products and personal technology for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@buzzfeed.com.
