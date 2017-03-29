Here's Everything You Need To Know About The New Samsung Galaxy S8

Nicole Nguyen / BuzzFeed News

If you're one of the 69.5 million people in the US that already own a Samsung phone, you might be wondering: Is the Galaxy S8 worth the upgrade?

Samsung's latest flagship device, unveiled today in New York City, is the company's first smartphone launch in the post-Note7 explosion era.

I got a preview of the phone before today's announcement, and, during that briefing, Samsung representatives reiterated their commitment to safety and the new eight-point safety protocol being implemented for the device. The Galaxy S8, which ships in April, will test its efficacy.

Samsung's latest flagship phone is larger (but slimmer) than previous models and has a brilliant display with even more pixels packed in. It's an elegant device with curved edges all around, but the most note-worthy Galaxy S8 news is on the inside. "Bixby" is what Samsung calls an "intelligent user interface agent" and allows users to perform tasks with their voice. It's an interesting update, considering Google's voice-enabled AI, Google Assistant, already ships with phones running Android, the Galaxy S8's operating system.

Stayed tuned for a full review, but until then, here's a look at the Galaxy S8 and S8+.