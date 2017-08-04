Apple Is Reportedly Releasing A Cellular Version Of The Apple Watch Later This Year

Apple is planning to release a cellular version of its Apple Watch smartwatch later this year, according to a report Friday from Bloomberg.

That means the Apple Watch would no longer rely solely on the iPhone to download or stream data, and would be able to connect to an LTE network. You may be able to leave your iPhone at home and receive incoming calls or texts to your watch — a capability that many cellular-enabled Android smartwatches, such as the Samsung Gear S3 and LG Watch Sport, already offer.

Bloomberg also reports that the smartwatch will be equipped with an Intel-supplied chip and that the company is in talks with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile about carrying the cellular version.

Last year's model, the Apple Watch Series 2, introduced GPS, which decreased the watch's reliance on an iPhone connection. With GPS tracking turned on, however, the device's battery life is reduced from about 18 to five hours. A cellular connection would also impact battery life.

